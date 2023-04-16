Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Live: At least 26 killed in Sudan power struggle between army, paramilitaries
Live

Live: At least 26 killed in Sudan power struggle between army, paramilitaries

Updated on Apr 16, 2023 05:50 AM IST

  Breaking news live April 16, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sun, 16 Apr 2023 05:50 AM

    Will keep fighting: Bandi Sanjay

    We will not be afraid even if cases are registered against us. We will keep on fighting. In the TSPSC paper leak, an inquiry should be conducted by a sitting judge and Minister KTR should be sacked. A compensation of Rs.1 lakh should be given to the unemployed youths: Bandi Sanjay, Telangana BJP chief

  • Sun, 16 Apr 2023 05:39 AM

    Germany switches off its last nuclear plants

    Taking an exit from atomic power, Germany is set to shut down its last three nuclear reactors in order to manage the energy crisis caused by the Ukraine conflict, Al Jazeera reported.

  • Sun, 16 Apr 2023 05:17 AM

    Sudan's army and rival force battle, killing at least 26

    Sudan’s military and a powerful paramilitary force battled fiercely Saturday in the capital and other areas, dealing a new blow to hopes for a transition to democracy and raising fears of a wider conflict. The country’s doctors’ syndicate said at least 26 people were killed and more than 100 wounded, reported AP

