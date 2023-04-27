LIVE: Samsung Electronics records 95% jump in Q4 profit
Thu, 27 Apr 2023 06:09 AM
Indian-origin man detained in Singapore for arranging sham marriage
A 73-year-old Indian-origin man was sentenced to six months in prison in Singapore for arranging a marriage of convenience between his colleague and his niece to gain an immigration advantage, according to a media report.
In 2016, Meeran Gani Nagoor Pitchai asked Abdul Kader Kasim, 55, an Indian national, to marry his cash-strapped 58-year-old Singaporean niece, Noorjan Abdul Karim.
As part of the arrangement, Meeran arranged for his niece to become his colleague's sponsor, TODAY newspaper reported on Wednesday. (PTI)
Thu, 27 Apr 2023 05:46 AM
Samsung Electronics reports 95% jump in Q4 profit
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd reported a 95% plunge in first-quarter profit on Thursday as it grapples with a sharp global downturn in semiconductor demand that has sent prices plummeting.
The world's top maker of memory chips and smartphones as of 2022 said operating profit fell to 640 billion won ($478.6 million) for the January-March quarter, from 14.12 trillion won a year earlier.
Thu, 27 Apr 2023 05:44 AM
Women are more digitally illiterate in poor countries than men: UN
Some 90 percent of young women and teenage girls in the world's poorest countries have no access to the internet, a United Nations report published Wednesday said.
The lack of access -- and disparity between the number of girls and boys offline -- poses serious risks that women will be left behind economically in an increasingly digitally connected world, the report from UNICEF said.
Adolescent girls and young women are being "shut out when it comes to digital skills," it said.