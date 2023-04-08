Live: Active shooter reported at US university, students asked to take shelter
Sat, 08 Apr 2023 09:32 AM
President Murmu accorded Guard of Honour at Tezpur Air Force Station
Sat, 08 Apr 2023 09:20 AM
3 PFI, CPI leaders held in Assam
Police arrested three leaders of banned organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) and Campus Front of India (CFI) in Assam's Barpeta district. The arrested PFI and CFI leaders were identified as Jakir Hussain, he is also the State Secretary of PFI, Abu Sama and CFI National Treasurer Sahidul Islam. Police also recovered cash of ₹1.50 lakh, four mobile phones, pamphlet of SDPI in possession from them: Hiren Nath, ADGP (SB), Assam police to ANI
Sat, 08 Apr 2023 09:08 AM
President Murmu will make a sortie on the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft today
Sat, 08 Apr 2023 09:05 AM
Delhi cop dies by suicide: Report
A Delhi Police head constable allegedly shot himself inside a PCR van Saturday morning near Chandgi Ram Akhara in Civil Lines area, reported ANI quoting a senior officer.
Sat, 08 Apr 2023 08:49 AM
South Korea Foreign Minister pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat
Sat, 08 Apr 2023 08:37 AM
University of Oklahoma warns of 'active shooter' on campus
There is an active shooter at the Van Vleet Oval. OUPD investigating possible shots fired on Norman campus," tweets University of Oklahoma.
Sat, 08 Apr 2023 08:26 AM
PM Modi will inaugurate Chennai Airport's new terminal building today
Sat, 08 Apr 2023 08:09 AM
Biden to ‘fight’ abortion pill ban
Biden says he 'will fight' to overturn abortion pill ruling: White House
Sat, 08 Apr 2023 07:48 AM
North Korea claims another 'underwater nuclear drone' test
North Korea claimed Saturday it had tested another underwater nuclear attack drone, in its latest response to South Korean and United States military drills, though analysts have questioned whether Pyongyang has such a weapon.
Sat, 08 Apr 2023 07:28 AM
Delhi Tikri Kalan fire under control, reports ANI
As soon as the information was received, 26 fire tenders reached the spot. The fire was spreading quickly due to the wind. This fire has been declared of medium category. There is no information about loss of life or property so far. Situation under control: SK Dua, Deputy Chief Fire Officer, Delhi, tells ANI
Sat, 08 Apr 2023 07:03 AM
Visual from Tikri Kalan in Delhi where a fire broke out Saturday morning
Sat, 08 Apr 2023 06:50 AM
13 Chinese aircraft, 3 warships detected: Taiwan
Taiwan detects 13 Chinese aircraft, 3 warships around island, reports AFP citing defence ministry
Sat, 08 Apr 2023 06:27 AM
China announces drills around Taiwan after US Speaker meeting
China will hold three days of military exercises around Taiwan starting from Saturday, the People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theatre Command announced, the day after Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen returned from a trip to the United States.
Sat, 08 Apr 2023 06:26 AM
One tourist killed, five injured in Tel Aviv attack
An Italian tourist was killed and five other tourists were wounded in a Tel Aviv car ramming attack on Friday, Israeli and Italian officials said.
Sat, 08 Apr 2023 05:41 AM
US says 'stands with' Israel after 'unconscionable' attacks
The United States on Friday voiced solidarity with ally Israel which mobilized police and army reserves after deadly attacks following a surge in tension in Jerusalem.
Sat, 08 Apr 2023 05:27 AM
Texas federal judge halts US approval of abortion pill
A conservative federal judge in the state of Texas halted US approval of the abortion pill mifepristone on Friday, but paused implementation for a week to give federal authorities time to appeal.
Sat, 08 Apr 2023 05:20 AM
Massive fire at Tikri Kalan
Delhi: Massive fire breaks out in a plastic godown at PVC market in Tikri Kalan area. 25 fire tenders at the spot. No casualties reported so far.