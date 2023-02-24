Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Live: Biden nominates former Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga to head World Bank

Updated on Feb 24, 2023 05:25 AM IST

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

  • Fri, 24 Feb 2023 05:25 AM

    Russia's war in Ukraine drags into second year 

    The war in Ukraine dragged into its second year on Friday, with no end in sight to a conflict launched by Russia that has killed tens of thousands of people, flattened cities and towns, forced millions to flee and brought a Cold War chill to global ties.

  • Fri, 24 Feb 2023 05:13 AM

    Biden nominates Ajay Banga as US pick for World Bank president

    U.S. President Joe Biden nominated former Mastercard Inc CEO Ajay Banga to lead the World Bank, betting the India-born executive's ties to the private sector and emerging markets will jump-start the 77-year-old institution's overhaul to better address climate change. Read more

