LIVE: Apple makes history as first $3 trillion company amid tech stock surge
- Mon, 03 Jul 2023 04:04 PM
Anil Ambani questioned by ED in connection with alleged Foreign Exchange Violation Case
Industrialist Anil Ambani was questioned by ED on Tuesday in connection with alleged Foreign Exchange Violation Case.
- Mon, 03 Jul 2023 04:00 PM
MHA to organise G20 Conference on Crime and Security on July 13-14 in Gurugram
Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will organize "G20 Conference on Crime and Security in the age of NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens), ArtificiaI Intelligence and Metaverse" on July 13-14 in Haryana's Gurugram.
- Mon, 03 Jul 2023 03:38 PM
Earthquake of 3.1 magnitude jolts Himachal Pradesh's Chamba
An earthquake of 3.1 magnitude struck Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Monday, according to the National Center for Seismology. The tremors were felt around 11:35 am and the depth of the quake was 5 km, National Centre for Seismology said.
- Mon, 03 Jul 2023 03:14 PM
Tensions on France's streets ease, fewer arrests overnight
Fewer than 160 people were arrested overnight in connection to riots that have rocked cities across France following the killing of a teenager of North African descent by a police officer, the interior ministry said on Monday.
- Mon, 03 Jul 2023 02:40 PM
Apple makes history as first $3 trillion company amid tech stock surge
Apple Inc become the first company in the world to reach a market value of $3 trillion, buoyed by hopes over its expansion in new markets coupled with expectations of a more moderate approach to interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.
- Mon, 03 Jul 2023 02:18 PM
Bebi Devi takes oath as minister in Jharkhand
Former Jharkhand Minister Jagarnath Mahto's wife Bebi Devi was sworn-in as a minister in the Hemant Soren-led UPA government in Jharkhand on Monday.
Governor CP Radhakrishnan administered the oath of office and secrecy to her at a programme in Raj Bhawan.
- Mon, 03 Jul 2023 01:48 PM
Shots fired during wedding party at Gujarati Association in UK
Police in the UK have launched an investigation after shots were fired at a wedding party of more than 100 guests at the Gujarati Association at Wolverhampton in the West Midlands region of England, reported PTI.
Wolverhampton Police said they received calls about the incident on Saturday night and believed that a car was driven up to the back of the venue before someone got out of the vehicle and fired a number of shots at another car parked at the venue.
- Mon, 03 Jul 2023 01:38 PM
All-Opposition party meeting to be held in Bengaluru on July 17-18
After a hugely successful All-Opposition meeting in Patna, we will be holding the next meeting in Bengaluru on 17 and 18 July, 2023. All political parties which were present in the meeting held in Patna are being invited by Congress, says KC Venugopal.
- Mon, 03 Jul 2023 01:15 PM
Explosion in downtown Tokyo building, four injured: Report
Four people were injured in a blast and a blaze in a central Tokyo building, the city's fire department said, with footage showing flames and smoke emerging from a second-floor business, reports AFP.
- Mon, 03 Jul 2023 01:11 PM
French rioting appears to slow 6 days after teen's death in Paris suburbs
Unrest across France sparked by the police shooting of a 17-year-old appeared to slow overnight after six nights, reports AP.
In all, according to the Interior Ministry, there were 157 arrests overnight, down from a peak of 3,880 arrests during the fiery night of June 30, and two law enforcement stations were attacked, among other damage.
Around 45,000 officers were deployed nationwide to counter violence fuelled by anger over discrimination against people who trace their roots to former French colonies and live in low-income neighborhoods. Nahel, the teenager killed last Tuesday, was of Algerian descent and was shot in the Paris suburb of Nanterre.
- Mon, 03 Jul 2023 12:51 PM
BJP is the "most indisciplined party": Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said the BJP yet to elect the leader of opposition in the Legislative Assembly shows there is groupism in that outfit and dubbed it as the "most indisciplined" political party, reported PTI.
"It clearly shows that there is groupism among them," he told reporters in response to a question. The BJP calls itself as a disciplined party but it's the "most indisciplined party", Siddaramaiah alleged. The budget session of the Karnataka Legislature began on Monday with the BJP yet to elect its leader in the lower House.
- Mon, 03 Jul 2023 12:17 PM
Budget session of Karnataka begins
Budget session of Karnataka Legislature begins with Governor Thawarchand Gehlot addressing the joint session of both Houses.
- Mon, 03 Jul 2023 12:15 PM
Political Parties will now be able to file financial accounts online: ECI
Political Parties will now be able to file financial accounts online, with the Election Commission opening a web portal for filing of three types of reports - Contribution Report, Audited Annual Account and Election Expenditure Statements by Political Parties, says Election Commission of India, reports ANI.
- Mon, 03 Jul 2023 12:08 PM
NCP President Sharad Pawar addresses party workers in Satara
We serving Maharashtra under Uddhav Thackeray but our government was toppled by some people. The same happened in some other parts of the nation too: NCP President Sharad Pawar, in Karad, Satara
- Mon, 03 Jul 2023 11:56 AM
SC defers to July 14 hearing on petition relating to the death of Ahmad brothers
Supreme Court defers to July 14 hearing on petition relating to the death of mafia brothers Atiq and Ashraf Ahmed amid police presence.
- Mon, 03 Jul 2023 11:22 AM
3 Palestinians killed as Israel stages large-scale raid in West Bank militant stronghold
Israeli drones struck targets in a stronghold of militants in the occupied West Bank early Monday and hundreds of troops were deployed in the area, an incursion that resembled the wide-scale military operations carried out during the second Palestinian uprising two decades ago. Palestinian health officials said at least three Palestinians were killed, reported AP.
- Mon, 03 Jul 2023 11:00 AM
Delhi HC dismisses PIL challenging RBI's decision to withdraw ₹2000 notes
The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) decision to withdraw 2,000-rupee banknotes from circulation.
RBI had on May 19 announced the withdrawal of ₹2,000 currency notes from circulation. The central bank has asked banks to provide deposit and exchange facilities for ₹2,000 notes until September 30, 2023.
- Mon, 03 Jul 2023 10:16 AM
Two Pakistan Army personnel killed in exchange of fire in Balochistan's Kech
Two Pakistani Army personnel, including a Major, were killed in an exchange of fire with "terrorists" in the country's Balochistan's Kech district, Dawn reported citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
- Mon, 03 Jul 2023 10:13 AM
8 inmates escape from juvenile home in Morena
Eight inmates, accused of various crimes including rape and murder, have escaped from a juvenile home in Madhya Pradesh's Morena city, police said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday evening at the juvenile home located on Nainagarh road, an official said.
- Mon, 03 Jul 2023 10:12 AM
60 goats run over by train in Telangana's Vikarabad
About sixty goats were killed after they were hit by a train in Telangana's Vikarabad district, the officials said on Monday. The incident took place while the goats were crossing the railway tracks in the Dornal village located in Vikarabad district's Dharur Mandal, they added.
- Mon, 03 Jul 2023 09:56 AM
Fire breaks out in Kolkata locality, none hurt
A fire broke out in a residential area in south Kolkata after a cable connected to a transformer exploded, a fire official said. The blaze erupted in Bansdroni area around 11.30 pm on Sunday following a loud burst, causing panic among people in the congested area.
- Mon, 03 Jul 2023 09:11 AM
Drone spotted over PM Modi's residence, reports ANI citing Delhi Police
Delhi Police said that they have received information about a drone flying in the no-flying zone above Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence.
- Mon, 03 Jul 2023 08:39 AM
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits Indonesia's Papua
An earthquake with a 6.2 magnitude struck off Indonesia's Papua province, the national geophysics agency said, adding there was no tsunami potential.
- Mon, 03 Jul 2023 07:41 AM
IMD issues yellow alert for 18 districts of Odisha from July 3-7
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, has issued a yellow warning for 18 districts of Odisha from July 3 to 7.
- Mon, 03 Jul 2023 06:41 AM
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is making a long-awaited trip to China this week
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will travel to Beijing Thursday as part of an ongoing Biden administration effort to thaw U.S.-China relations, a senior Treasury official said Sunday.
- Mon, 03 Jul 2023 05:51 AM
13 children killed by suspected measles outbreak in Sudan's displacement camps
At least 13 children have died in recent weeks during a suspected measles outbreak at internal displacement camps in Sudan's White Nile state, amid conflict between the country's two warring factions, according to an international medical NGO on Sunday, CNN reported.