Home / India News / LIVE: Apple makes history as first $3 trillion company amid tech stock surge
Live

LIVE: Apple makes history as first $3 trillion company amid tech stock surge

Jul 03, 2023 04:04 PM IST
OPEN APP

Breaking news July 3, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, business news and top news of the hour.

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 03, 2023 04:04 PM IST

    Anil Ambani questioned by ED in connection with alleged Foreign Exchange Violation Case

    Industrialist Anil Ambani was questioned by ED on Tuesday in connection with alleged Foreign Exchange Violation Case.

  • Jul 03, 2023 04:00 PM IST

    MHA to organise G20 Conference on Crime and Security on July 13-14 in Gurugram

    Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will organize "G20 Conference on Crime and Security in the age of NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens), ArtificiaI Intelligence and Metaverse" on July 13-14 in Haryana's Gurugram.

  • Jul 03, 2023 03:38 PM IST

    Earthquake of 3.1 magnitude jolts Himachal Pradesh's Chamba

    An earthquake of 3.1 magnitude struck Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Monday, according to the National Center for Seismology. The tremors were felt around 11:35 am and the depth of the quake was 5 km, National Centre for Seismology said.

  • Jul 03, 2023 03:14 PM IST

    Tensions on France's streets ease, fewer arrests overnight

    Fewer than 160 people were arrested overnight in connection to riots that have rocked cities across France following the killing of a teenager of North African descent by a police officer, the interior ministry said on Monday.

  • Jul 03, 2023 02:40 PM IST

    Apple makes history as first $3 trillion company amid tech stock surge

    Apple Inc become the first company in the world to reach a market value of $3 trillion, buoyed by hopes over its expansion in new markets coupled with expectations of a more moderate approach to interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

  • Jul 03, 2023 02:18 PM IST

    Bebi Devi takes oath as minister in Jharkhand

    Former Jharkhand Minister Jagarnath Mahto's wife Bebi Devi was sworn-in as a minister in the Hemant Soren-led UPA government in Jharkhand on Monday.

    Governor CP Radhakrishnan administered the oath of office and secrecy to her at a programme in Raj Bhawan.

  • Jul 03, 2023 01:48 PM IST

    Shots fired during wedding party at Gujarati Association in UK

    Police in the UK have launched an investigation after shots were fired at a wedding party of more than 100 guests at the Gujarati Association at Wolverhampton in the West Midlands region of England, reported PTI.

    Wolverhampton Police said they received calls about the incident on Saturday night and believed that a car was driven up to the back of the venue before someone got out of the vehicle and fired a number of shots at another car parked at the venue.

  • Jul 03, 2023 01:38 PM IST

    All-Opposition party meeting to be held in Bengaluru on July 17-18

    After a hugely successful All-Opposition meeting in Patna, we will be holding the next meeting in Bengaluru on 17 and 18 July, 2023. All political parties which were present in the meeting held in Patna are being invited by Congress, says KC Venugopal. 

  • Jul 03, 2023 01:15 PM IST

    Explosion in downtown Tokyo building, four injured: Report

    Four people were injured in a blast and a blaze in a central Tokyo building, the city's fire department said, with footage showing flames and smoke emerging from a second-floor business, reports AFP.

  • Jul 03, 2023 01:11 PM IST

    French rioting appears to slow 6 days after teen's death in Paris suburbs

    Unrest across France sparked by the police shooting of a 17-year-old appeared to slow overnight after six nights, reports AP.

    In all, according to the Interior Ministry, there were 157 arrests overnight, down from a peak of 3,880 arrests during the fiery night of June 30, and two law enforcement stations were attacked, among other damage.

    Around 45,000 officers were deployed nationwide to counter violence fuelled by anger over discrimination against people who trace their roots to former French colonies and live in low-income neighborhoods. Nahel, the teenager killed last Tuesday, was of Algerian descent and was shot in the Paris suburb of Nanterre.

  • Jul 03, 2023 12:51 PM IST

    BJP is the "most indisciplined party": Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said the BJP yet to elect the leader of opposition in the Legislative Assembly shows there is groupism in that outfit and dubbed it as the "most indisciplined" political party, reported PTI.

    "It clearly shows that there is groupism among them," he told reporters in response to a question. The BJP calls itself as a disciplined party but it's the "most indisciplined party", Siddaramaiah alleged. The budget session of the Karnataka Legislature began on Monday with the BJP yet to elect its leader in the lower House.

  • Jul 03, 2023 12:17 PM IST

    Budget session of Karnataka begins

    Budget session of Karnataka Legislature begins with Governor Thawarchand Gehlot addressing the joint session of both Houses.

  • Jul 03, 2023 12:15 PM IST

    Political Parties will now be able to file financial accounts online: ECI

    Political Parties will now be able to file financial accounts online, with the Election Commission opening a web portal for filing of three types of reports - Contribution Report, Audited Annual Account and Election Expenditure Statements by Political Parties, says Election Commission of India, reports ANI. 

  • Jul 03, 2023 12:08 PM IST

    NCP President Sharad Pawar addresses party workers in Satara

    We serving Maharashtra under Uddhav Thackeray but our government was toppled by some people. The same happened in some other parts of the nation too: NCP President Sharad Pawar, in Karad, Satara

  • Jul 03, 2023 11:56 AM IST

    SC defers to July 14 hearing on petition relating to the death of Ahmad brothers

    Supreme Court defers to July 14 hearing on petition relating to the death of mafia brothers Atiq and Ashraf Ahmed amid police presence.

  • Jul 03, 2023 11:22 AM IST

    3 Palestinians killed as Israel stages large-scale raid in West Bank militant stronghold

    Israeli drones struck targets in a stronghold of militants in the occupied West Bank early Monday and hundreds of troops were deployed in the area, an incursion that resembled the wide-scale military operations carried out during the second Palestinian uprising two decades ago. Palestinian health officials said at least three Palestinians were killed, reported AP. 

  • Jul 03, 2023 11:00 AM IST

    Delhi HC dismisses PIL challenging RBI's decision to withdraw 2000 notes

    The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) decision to withdraw 2,000-rupee banknotes from circulation.

    RBI had on May 19 announced the withdrawal of 2,000 currency notes from circulation. The central bank has asked banks to provide deposit and exchange facilities for 2,000 notes until September 30, 2023.

  • Jul 03, 2023 10:16 AM IST

    Two Pakistan Army personnel killed in exchange of fire in Balochistan's Kech

    Two Pakistani Army personnel, including a Major, were killed in an exchange of fire with "terrorists" in the country's Balochistan's Kech district, Dawn reported citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

  • Jul 03, 2023 10:13 AM IST

    8 inmates escape from juvenile home in Morena

    Eight inmates, accused of various crimes including rape and murder, have escaped from a juvenile home in Madhya Pradesh's Morena city, police said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday evening at the juvenile home located on Nainagarh road, an official said.

  • Jul 03, 2023 10:12 AM IST

    60 goats run over by train in Telangana's Vikarabad

    About sixty goats were killed after they were hit by a train in Telangana's Vikarabad district, the officials said on Monday. The incident took place while the goats were crossing the railway tracks in the Dornal village located in Vikarabad district's Dharur Mandal, they added.

  • Jul 03, 2023 09:56 AM IST

    Fire breaks out in Kolkata locality, none hurt

    A fire broke out in a residential area in south Kolkata after a cable connected to a transformer exploded, a fire official said. The blaze erupted in Bansdroni area around 11.30 pm on Sunday following a loud burst, causing panic among people in the congested area.

  • Jul 03, 2023 09:11 AM IST

    Drone spotted over PM Modi's residence, reports ANI citing Delhi Police

    Delhi Police said that they have received information about a drone flying in the no-flying zone above Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence.

  • Jul 03, 2023 08:39 AM IST

    Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits Indonesia's Papua

    An earthquake with a 6.2 magnitude struck off Indonesia's Papua province, the national geophysics agency said, adding there was no tsunami potential.

  • Jul 03, 2023 07:41 AM IST

    IMD issues yellow alert for 18 districts of Odisha from July 3-7

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, has issued a yellow warning for 18 districts of Odisha from July 3 to 7.

  • Jul 03, 2023 06:41 AM IST

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is making a long-awaited trip to China this week

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will travel to Beijing Thursday as part of an ongoing Biden administration effort to thaw U.S.-China relations, a senior Treasury official said Sunday.

  • Jul 03, 2023 05:51 AM IST

    13 children killed by suspected measles outbreak in Sudan's displacement camps

    At least 13 children have died in recent weeks during a suspected measles outbreak at internal displacement camps in Sudan's White Nile state, amid conflict between the country's two warring factions, according to an international medical NGO on Sunday, CNN reported.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Anil Ambani appears before ED in alleged foreign exchange violation case: Report

india news
Published on Jul 03, 2023 04:12 PM IST

Industrialist Anil Ambani on Monday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with alleged foreign exchange rules violation case, PTI reported.

ADAG Chairman Anil Ambani
ByHT News Desk

Man blames IndiGo's ‘tired’ pilot for wife's flight delay, airline responds

According to Mohan's tweets, his wife's flight from Dehradun to Chennai on July 2 experienced a delay of over three hours.

Acknowledging the issues being faced by the passengers, IndiGo responded on Twitter.(REUTERS)
india news
Published on Jul 03, 2023 04:04 PM IST
ByKanishka Singharia

Earthquake of magnitude 3.1 strikes Himachal Pradesh's Chamba

An earthquake of 3.1 magnitude struck Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Monday, according to the National Center for Seismology.

The tremors were felt around 11:35 am and the depth of the quake was 5 km. (Representative)
india news
Published on Jul 03, 2023 03:48 PM IST
ANI |

What is a ‘demarche’, to be served by India to Canada over Khalistan rally?

The Indian government is also expected to serve a demarche to the Justin Trudeau government this week asking it to take action against the Khalistan extremists.

According to the poster, the Khalistan freedom rally will be organised on July 8. (Representative file image)(HT_PRINT)
india news
Published on Jul 03, 2023 03:45 PM IST
ByShobhit Gupta

Supreme Court goes paperless, provides free WiFi to advocates, litigants

The courtrooms of the top court now have a modern design due to the installation of various technology facilities.

The Supreme Court(PTI)
india news
Published on Jul 03, 2023 02:36 PM IST
ANI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B

Next opposition meeting to be held on July 17-18 in Bengaluru: Congress

The previous meeting was held in Bihar's Patna on June 23 which was hosted by chief minister Nitish Kumar.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other dignitaries during a press briefing. (ANI)
india news
Updated on Jul 03, 2023 03:28 PM IST
ByShobhit Gupta

Delhi govt says no cash for rapid rail, BJP slams AAP's 1,868 crore ad budget

The Supreme Court directed the Delhi government to furnish details of funds spent on advertisements in the last three financial years.

The funds were meant for the construction of the RRTS stretch that will connect the national capital with Rajasthan and Haryana. (Sakib Ali/HT file photo)
india news
Updated on Jul 03, 2023 02:23 PM IST
ByAniruddha Dhar

Maharashtra-like situation may erupt in these states: Union minister's big claim

Ramdas Athawale claimed that Ajit Pawar was miffed with NCP chief Sharad Pawar as he wanted the party to ally with the ruling BJP. "

Union minister Ramdas Athawale (Hindustan Times)
india news
Published on Jul 03, 2023 01:28 PM IST
ByShobhit Gupta

7 members of newly formed Assam militant group arrested: Police

Assam DGP GP Singh announced the arrests on Twitter on Sunday afternoon. He also posted photographs of the suspects caught from Assam, Nagaland and West Bengal

Assam DGP GP Singh on Sunday said the group recently demanded <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5 lakh from a businessman in Tamulpur district in the name of militant group (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news
Updated on Jul 03, 2023 01:16 PM IST
ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha

‘Sab ko jawani achhi lagti hai’: Jaishankar on life as ‘bureaucrat vs minister’

Jaishankar was interacting with the students of NIT Delhi as part of BJP's outreach program to mark nine years of the Narendra Modi government.

External affairs minister S. Jaishankar with Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva during 'NIT Students Dialogue', in New Delhi, Monday, July 3, 2023.(PTI)
india news
Published on Jul 03, 2023 01:11 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

Afternoon brief: ‘Will rebuild NCP’, says Sharad Pawar in show of strength

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar. (ANI)
india news
Published on Jul 03, 2023 01:02 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

Trinamool worker dies in crude-bomb blast in Bengal's North 24 Parganas: Report

According to the victim's family, the deceased was returning to his home after attending a party meeting when he was allegedly hit on the head

Earlier, six people were injured in a clash between workers or two parties at Gosaba in South 24 Parganas. (Representational Image)(HT_PRINT)
india news
Published on Jul 03, 2023 12:28 PM IST
Reported by Joydeep Thakur | Written by Shobhit Gupta

India to demarche Canada on Khalistanis targeting Indian diplomats

The poster for the protest rally in Toronto names Indian high commissioner Saurav Kumar Sharma and counsellor Apurva Srivastava with photos.

Big story Khalistan extremists are taking out protest rallies on July 8 in Toronto and Vancouver
india news
Updated on Jul 03, 2023 02:33 PM IST
ByShishir Gupta, New Delhi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out