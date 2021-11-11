Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Breaking News: Pakistan to host 'Troika Summit' to discuss Afghanistan situation today
Live

Breaking News: Pakistan to host 'Troika Summit' to discuss Afghanistan situation today

  • Breaking News Updates November 11, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Nov 11, 2021 07:20 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Thu, 11 Nov 2021 07:20 AM

    Astronauts suit up for planned SpaceX mission to International Space Station

    The latest team of astronauts bound for the International Space Station, three from Nasa and a German crewmate, suited up for a planned liftoff atop a SpaceX rocket on Wednesday, despite rain and clouds at the Florida launch site that forecasters predicted would clear in time. Read More

  • Thu, 11 Nov 2021 07:07 AM

    Lower petrol prices draw Delhi commuters to NCR cities

    Petrol costs 103.97 a litre in Delhi, but only 95.51 a litre in Noida, and 95.90 a litre in Gurugram. Expectedly, petrol filling stations near the borders of the national capital have already begun losing customers to filling stations in these satellite cities that are in neighbouring states, the first in Uttar Pradesh, and the second in Haryana. Read More

  • Thu, 11 Nov 2021 06:12 AM

    Taliban minister Muttaqi in Islamabad for talks as Pak hosts meet on Afghanistan

    A delegation led by Taliban's acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi reached Islamabad on Wednesday to hold talks with the Pakistani leadership. This is the fist visit of Afghan officials to Pakistan since the Sunni Pashtun group swept to power in Kabul. Read More

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.