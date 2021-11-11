Breaking News: Pakistan to host 'Troika Summit' to discuss Afghanistan situation today
Thu, 11 Nov 2021 07:20 AM
Astronauts suit up for planned SpaceX mission to International Space Station
The latest team of astronauts bound for the International Space Station, three from Nasa and a German crewmate, suited up for a planned liftoff atop a SpaceX rocket on Wednesday, despite rain and clouds at the Florida launch site that forecasters predicted would clear in time. Read More
Thu, 11 Nov 2021 07:07 AM
Lower petrol prices draw Delhi commuters to NCR cities
Petrol costs ₹103.97 a litre in Delhi, but only ₹95.51 a litre in Noida, and ₹95.90 a litre in Gurugram. Expectedly, petrol filling stations near the borders of the national capital have already begun losing customers to filling stations in these satellite cities that are in neighbouring states, the first in Uttar Pradesh, and the second in Haryana. Read More
Thu, 11 Nov 2021 06:12 AM
Taliban minister Muttaqi in Islamabad for talks as Pak hosts meet on Afghanistan
A delegation led by Taliban's acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi reached Islamabad on Wednesday to hold talks with the Pakistani leadership. This is the fist visit of Afghan officials to Pakistan since the Sunni Pashtun group swept to power in Kabul. Read More