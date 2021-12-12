Live
Breaking News: PM Modi's Twitter handle ‘briefly compromised,’ now restored
Updated on Dec 12, 2021 06:16 AM IST
Sun, 12 Dec 2021 06:15 AM
PM Modi's Twitter handle ‘briefly compromised’: PMO after bitcoin link share
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter handle was "very briefly compromised" and was secured later, after a link promising a bitcoin giveaway was shared on the account, Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Sunday. Read More
