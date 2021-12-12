Home / India News / PM Modi's Twitter handle ‘briefly compromised’: PMO after bitcoin link share
PM Modi's Twitter handle ‘briefly compromised’: PMO after bitcoin link share

The account of PM Modi, who has more than 73.4 million followers, has now been restored and the malicious tweets have been deleted.
PM Modi's office said the Twitter handle was restored later.&nbsp;(ANI File Photo)
Published on Dec 12, 2021 05:22 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter handle was "very briefly compromised" and was secured later, after a link promising a bitcoin giveaway was shared on the account, Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Sunday.

"The Twitter handle of PM @narendramodi was very briefly compromised. The matter was escalated to Twitter and the account has been immediately secured. In the brief period that the account was compromised, any Tweet shared must be ignored," PMO tweeted.

The account of PM Modi, who has more than 73.4 million followers, has now been restored and the malicious tweets have been deleted.

Several Twitter users shared screenshots of those tweets from PM Modi's account, which claimed: "India has officially adopted bitcoin as legal tender". 

"India has officially adopted bitcoin as legal tender. The government has officially bought 500 BTC and is distributing them to all residents of the country," the now-deleted tweet said.

#Hacked began trending in India after PM Modi's account was compromised.

"Good Morning Modi ji, Sab Changa Si?," Srinivas BV, the national president of the Indian Youth Congress, tweeted.

"Was the Twitter account of the Hon'ble PM shri #NarendraModi ji hacked? And promise of #Bitcoin !!" tweeted political activist Tehseen Poonawalla.

Another user warned others about the link. "#PMmodi #modi account #hacked, please do not click on the link. It's a scam. ... Even PM's account is not safe. How safe will be Indian social media from hackers, manipulators, scammers and foreign influence? #Twitter verified security compromised?"

The Twitter account, which updates PM Modi's personal website and mobile app, was hacked by an unknown group in September last year.

Story Saved
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 12, 2021
