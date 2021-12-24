Breaking News: From Dec 25, night curfew to return in Uttar Pradesh
Fri, 24 Dec 2021 11:14 AM
UP govt reimposes night curfew
UP government announces reintroduction of Corona night curfew from the night of December 25. Curfew to be in effect from 11pm to 5am.
Fri, 24 Dec 2021 10:54 AM
No evidence of sacrilege in Kapurthala, says Punjab CM
In Kapurthala, where a man was lynched for alleged sacrilege, no evidence that sacrilege was done. Matter being probed, FIR to be amended: Charanjit Singh Channi, Punjab CM
Fri, 24 Dec 2021 10:17 AM
Voting underway for Chandigarh civic polls
Voting underway for Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections.
Fri, 24 Dec 2021 09:46 AM
Rajasthan: Fire breaks out at factory in Kota
Fire breaks out at a chemical factory near City Mall in Rajasthan's Kota district. Five fire tenders at spot.
Fri, 24 Dec 2021 09:29 AM
Markets open in red
Sensex slips 33.6 points to 57,281.68 in opening session, Nifty declines 5.90 points to 17,066.70.
Fri, 24 Dec 2021 09:26 AM
India sees 6650 new Covid-19 cases, 11% lower than yesterday
India records 6650 new Covid-19 cases, 7051 recoveries and 374 deaths. Total cases rise to 34, 772,626, including 34,215,977 discharges, 479,133 deaths and 77,516 active cases.
Fri, 24 Dec 2021 09:12 AM
1.16 million samples tested for Covid-19 on Dec 23: ICMR
A total of 669,809,816 samples tested up to December 23, of which 1,165,887 were tested on December 23: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
Fri, 24 Dec 2021 08:23 AM
Beijing 2022: Japan not to send govt officials
Japan has 'no plans to send government officials' to Beijing Olympics, reports AFP citing govt officials.
Fri, 24 Dec 2021 08:16 AM
Rajiv Gandhi case convict Nalini to be released on parole today
Nalini Sriharan, a convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, to be released on a month-long parole today.
Fri, 24 Dec 2021 07:31 AM
Air quality deteriorates to 'severe' in Delhi
Delhi's air quality deteriorates to 'severe' category with overall AQI standing at 425: SAFAR-India
Fri, 24 Dec 2021 06:49 AM
US waives in-person interviews for non-immigrant visas
In-person interviews for H-1B and certain other types of non-immigrant visas have been waived off: State Department
Fri, 24 Dec 2021 06:42 AM
Italy bans New Year's Eve celebrations
As daily Covid-19 infections reach record high in Delhi, govt bans all public New Year's Eve celebrations and makes wearing masks, when outdoor, compulsory again.
Fri, 24 Dec 2021 06:09 AM
Biden bans imports from China's Xinjiang
US President Joe Biden signs law banning imports from China's Xinjiang and imposing sanctions on foreigners responsible for forced labour in the region: White House
Fri, 24 Dec 2021 05:48 AM
J&K: Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces
Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in Mumanhal locality of Arwani area in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir.