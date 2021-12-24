Ludhiana blast: Court running as per routine, security tightened, say police

A day after an explosion occurred on the premises of the Ludhiana district court, police said on Friday that security has been tightened around the court complex and the court is running as per routine.

Speaking to news agency ANI, BS Randhawa, the additional DCP of Ludhiana Police said, “The court is running as per the routine, but security is strengthened. Various teams have arrived for the investigation.”

One man died while six others were injured after the explosion that took place inside the washroom on the second floor of the district court at around 12.22pm on Thursday. One of the walls of the court complex was damaged and the windows of vehicles parked inside the premises were shattered.

The Ludhiana Police told ANI on Friday that preliminary investigation into the incident revealed that the deceased is believed to have brought the explosives to the court complex.

Among the injured, five are in stable condition but the sixth person, a woman, has sustained severe head injuries, the Punjab government said on Friday, adding she is currently out of danger.

The injured have been admitted to the DMC Hospital, Civil hospital in Ludhiana, CMC hospital and GTB hospital.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Explosive Substance Act, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Meanwhile, the state government has sought the Centre's help to crack the explosion case. The Centre has dispatched teams to Punjab to investigate the case.

Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi has denied any intelligence failure by saying that his government is alert.