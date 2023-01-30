Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / BREAKING: IMD predicts light to moderate rain in Delhi over next 2 hours
Live

BREAKING: IMD predicts light to moderate rain in Delhi over next 2 hours

india news
Updated on Jan 30, 2023 05:36 AM IST

Breaking news live January 30, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mon, 30 Jan 2023 05:36 AM

    IMD predicts light to moderate rain in Delhi over next 2 hours

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted “light to moderate intensity rain over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi during the next 2 hours”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.