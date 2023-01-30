Live
BREAKING: IMD predicts light to moderate rain in Delhi over next 2 hours
Updated on Jan 30, 2023 05:36 AM IST
IMD predicts light to moderate rain in Delhi over next 2 hours
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted “light to moderate intensity rain over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi during the next 2 hours”.
