LIVE: US to end Covid-19 emergency declarations on May 11

Updated on Jan 31, 2023 05:44 AM IST

Breaking news live January 31, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

ByHT News Desk

  • Tue, 31 Jan 2023 05:44 AM

    US to end Covid-19 emergency declarations on May 11

    The White House will end a pair of Covid-19 emergency declarations on May 11, in a latest signal that the administration is winding down its fight against the virus, reported Bloomberg. 

