LIVE: US to end Covid-19 emergency declarations on May 11
Updated on Jan 31, 2023 05:44 AM IST
Tue, 31 Jan 2023 05:44 AM
US to end Covid-19 emergency declarations on May 11
The White House will end a pair of Covid-19 emergency declarations on May 11, in a latest signal that the administration is winding down its fight against the virus, reported Bloomberg.
