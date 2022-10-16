Home / India News / LIVE: In US, Nirmala Sitharaman talks about global spillover effects of developed nations' decisions
LIVE: In US, Nirmala Sitharaman talks about global spillover effects of developed nations' decisions

Updated on Oct 16, 2022 07:54 AM IST

Breaking news October 16, 2022, updates: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

ByHT News Desk
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 16, 2022 07:54 AM IST

    9 dead in head-on collision between tempo & KMF milk traveller in Karnataka

    As many as nine people lost their lives in an accident involving a head-on collision between a tempo traveller vehicle and a KMF milk one near Gandhinagar in Arsikere taluka in Karnataka, ANI reported citing the police.

  • Oct 16, 2022 06:58 AM IST

    Many countries concerned over spillover effects of developed nations' decisions, says Sitharaman in US

    Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has defended her statement from earlier this week wherein she said that advanced nations must take “responsibility for the global spillover of their political and economic decisions”. At the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, happening in the US and that was concluded shortly before on Sunday (as per IST), Sitharaman said that several nations - incidentally all from South Asia (including India) expressed concern over the spillover effects. "I repeated it in some of the meetings inside as well," she said in response to a question.

breaking news live update

Face recognition gone wrong: Noida man detained at Abu Dhabi airport returns

Updated on Oct 16, 2022 07:50 AM IST

The Noida-based businessman was on a week-long trip to Switzerland when his face matched with a ‘wanted criminal’ in a face recognition software at Abu Dhabi airport on October 11.

Praveen Kumar, Noida-based businessman who was wrongly detained by Abu Dhabi government.
LIVE: Sitharaman talks about spillover effects of developed nations' decisions

Updated on Oct 16, 2022 07:54 AM IST

Breaking news October 16, 2022, updates: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

'I look at it not as rupee sliding but dollar strengthening': Nirmala Sitharaman

Updated on Oct 16, 2022 07:06 AM IST

The Indian rupee has performed much better than many other currencies against the incessantly strengthening of the dollar, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

Nirmala Sitharaman said the rupee is not sliding but the dollar is incessantly strengthening.&nbsp;
'Hindus are worms, they marry one, keep 3...'; AIMIM leader Shaukat Ali booked

Updated on Oct 16, 2022 06:02 AM IST

‘Akbar married Jodha Bai. Who is more secular than us?’ AIMIM Uttar Pradesh president Shaukat Ali said. On his controversial comment that ‘Hindus marry one but keep three mistresses’, he later said his statement was not against any religion but against people who do such.

AIMIM UP president Shaukat Ali has been booked for his provocative speech.,&nbsp;
Former MP Goud quits TRS ahead of Munugode assembly bypoll

Published on Oct 16, 2022 12:11 AM IST

A medical doctor by profession, Goud was seen as an aspirant for the ticket to contest the Munugode byelection on behalf of the TRS. Meanwhile, speculation was on that he would join the BJP.

Former MP Boora Narsaiah Goud told reporters in Delhi that it was a painful decision to resign from the TRS. (Wikimedia Commons)
Kerala suspends sub-inspector for ‘assaulting’ local SFI leader

Published on Oct 16, 2022 12:09 AM IST

The DIG in his order said according to a report received from the District Police Chief of Ernakulam Rural, prima facie it is revealed that the sub-inspector (SI) -- Mahin Salim -- “while working in the Kothamangalam police station had committed grave misconduct, indiscipline, misuse of official powers and gross violation of directions of the state government and State Police Chief” by physically assaulting the SFI leader.

Kerala police on Saturday suspended one of its sub-inspectors for physically assaulting a local leader of the SFI in Ernakulam (Agencies/Representative use)
Make public your decision on recommendation by ECI: Jharkhand CM to governor

Updated on Oct 16, 2022 05:04 AM IST

CM Hemant Soren said it was the responsibility of the concerned authorities that anyone guilty of illegality should not be holding a constitutional post.

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren asked the state’s governor to make public his decision on recommendation by ECI in a case of holding office of profit. (PTI)
ED raids 6 places in West Bengal teacher recruitment case

Updated on Oct 16, 2022 05:07 AM IST

The federal agency, probing into the money laundering involved in the recruitment scam, arrested Bhattacharya on October 11 for his alleged involvement in the swindle related to recruitment of teachers in state-run primary schools.

Kolkata, Oct 11 (ANI): Trinamool Congress MLA and former president of West Bengal Primary Education Board, Manik Bhattacharya being produced at Bankshall Court for his alleged role in the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam in the state, in Kolkata on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) (Utpal Sarkar)
Centre increases windfall tax on crude oil output

Updated on Oct 16, 2022 05:09 AM IST

The decision to hike the levies was taken after a fortnightly review of international oil prices on Saturday.

This is the seventh fortnightly review of the windfall profit tax on petroleum products since it was imposed from July 1, 2022 (REUTERS)
DCGI asks WHO for more data on causality assessment of cough syrup deaths

Updated on Oct 16, 2022 04:52 AM IST

The DCGI also asked the WHO to provide more details on autopsy reports of the children, samples of stools and biological samples from all children who presented with symptoms.

Maiden Pharma manufactured the cough syrups linked to the 66 kids’ deaths in The Gambia. (PTI)
Khargone violence: Tribunal orders 50 accused to pay over 7L in damages

Published on Oct 15, 2022 11:50 PM IST

Communal clashes erupted in Khargone city on Ram Navami on April 10, resulting in one death. During the violence, houses and shops were damaged and vehicles torched. A total of 220 people were arrested, of which 200 are still in prison.

The claim tribunal was set up in connection with the Ram Navami violence in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone in April this year. (Agencies)
‘Human sacrifice’ case: Kerala SIT searches the house of accused couple

Updated on Oct 16, 2022 05:10 AM IST

The National Human Rights Commission has issued notices to the Kerala government, seeking an action-taken report in connection with the case.

SIT officials at the house of accused Bhagaval Singh and Laila to collect evidence in Elanthoor village on Saturday. (ANI)
PM Modi to release PM-Kisan 12th tranche tomorrow, interact with farmers

Updated on Oct 16, 2022 04:45 AM IST

During the event on Monday, PM Modi will also inaugurate a two-day agricultural conference titled “PM Kisan Samman Sammelan 2022”, which will host an agricultural start-up conclave at the Delhi-based state-run Indian Agricultural Research Institute.

According to the agriculture ministry, PM Modi will address thousands of farmers, agri start-ups, researchers, policymakers and bankers (PTI)
India, Egypt to now explore opportunities in renewable energy, trade: Jaishankar

Updated on Oct 16, 2022 05:12 AM IST

Addressing a joint news conference with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry following their meeting in Cairo, Jaishankar said bilateral trade had recorded the highest-ever figure of $ 7.2 billion last year.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar meets Egypt foreign minister Sameh Shoukry in Cairo on Saturday. (Dr. S. Jaishankar Twitter)
Avoid unidimensional view of subsidies: Sitharaman to World Bank

Updated on Oct 16, 2022 05:35 AM IST

Finance minister said that India’s supportive policies have helped the country move towards meeting the sustainable development goals.

Washington DC, Oct 15 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during the Plenary Meeting of the International Monetary and Financial Committee, at the IMF Headquarters, in Washington DC on Friday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
