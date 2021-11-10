Breaking News: Barbs fly between Oppn, govt in fresh Rafale row
- Breaking News Updates November 10, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Wed, 10 Nov 2021 06:36 AM
Barbs fly between Oppn, govt in fresh Rafale row
The political row over the Rafale deal escalated on Tuesday, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government of irregularities in its attempted deal to purchasethe fighter jets in 2012, and the principal opposition party alleging a “cover up” by the current National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government when the deal was finally sealed and executed in 2016. Read More