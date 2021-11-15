Home / India News / Breaking News: AAP to submit proposal on lockdown in Delhi today
Breaking News: AAP to submit proposal on lockdown in Delhi today

Updated on Nov 15, 2021 06:06 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
  Nov 15, 2021 06:06 AM IST

    Delhi air pollution: AAP to submit proposal on lockdown today

    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi will submit a proposal on lockdown and its modalities to the Supreme Court on Monday, in view of the rising air pollution in the city. It comes days after the apex court had asked the central and city government-led by Arvind Kejriwal to take immediate steps to improve the air quality in Delhi and suggested measures such as stopping vehicles and clamping a lockdown in the national capital.

  Nov 15, 2021 06:05 AM IST

    Intel to 9-hr gunbattle: How the Gadchiroli encounter unfolded

    There was an eerie silence on Sunday in the hillocks of Alondi, where 26 Maoists were killed in a nine-hour-long encounter by police, with security personnel scanning the jungles in the hunt for rebels, who fled after the security operation a day earlier.

breaking news
india news

Breaking news live November 15 2021

india news

To further boost governance, 77 ministers divided into eight groups

  • All the 77 ministers in the council are part of one of these eight groups, each comprising nine to ten ministers with one Union minister designated as a group coordinator.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (HT file image)
Published on Nov 15, 2021 05:39 AM IST
PTI | , Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

Kids in north India are vulnerable to pollution

  • State governments must invest in science-based protocols that can be implemented by schools, illiterate parents and the children themselves.
Kids in north India are vulnerable to pollution. (Representational image)(REUTERS)
Published on Nov 15, 2021 04:13 AM IST
ByBharati Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

UGC seeks action against Bihar University VC

  • Sharma’s term as the VC of MGCU ended in February this year after which he was given an extension by the ministry until his successor is appointed, for which the process is on.
UGC seeks action against Bihar University VC (HT file image)
Published on Nov 15, 2021 03:56 AM IST
ByFareeha Iftikhar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

Kodava push to ‘protect’ community’s culture and values

Most of the married women in a saree, draped in the unique “Kodava style”, and a mix of traditional and modern jewellery. Much of the conversations oscillate between English and Kodava Thakk and range from local news to global developments over one -- mostly one of many -- alcoholic beverages.
Badminton player Ashwini Ponnappa (right) got married to Karan Medappa at a ceremony held as per the Kodava tradition in Coorg in 2017. (HT File)
Published on Nov 15, 2021 12:54 AM IST
BySharan Poovanna, Bengaluru
india news

Worship party, not a person, Shivakumar tells Congress workers

Shivakumar’s statements come at a time when there have been increasing reports of growing factionalism within the state unit of the Congress with several legislators rallying behind Siddaramaiah.
Karnataka Congress president Shivakumar has tried to underplay the factionalism despite growing clamour within a section of the party, backing Siddaramaiah as the “next chief minister” if the party does manage to return to power in 2023. (PTI)
Updated on Nov 15, 2021 12:51 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
india news

Cauvery, Krishna and Pennar river basins: Bommai asserts Karnataka’s rights over river water

“Karnataka has already conveyed its stand on river linking projects in Godavari, Cauvery and other river basins to (the) union government. Karnataka should get its share of surplus water in the Cauvery, Krishna and Pennar river basins,” Bommai said.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai’s the statements come even as Karnataka continues to demand for necessary approvals from the government for the contentious Mekedatu project that has been opposed by neighbouring Tamil Nadu. (PTI)
Published on Nov 15, 2021 12:49 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
india news

Ready to sacrifice anyone involved in bitcoin case, says Karnataka CM Bommai

The chief minister’s remarks came a day after Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala alleged that ‘influential politicians’ are involved in the case after officials seized bitcoins worth nine crore from a city-based hacker
The chief minister Basavaraj Bommai’s remarks came a day after Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala alleged that ‘influential politicians’ are involved in the case after officials seized bitcoins worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9 crore. (ANI)
Updated on Nov 15, 2021 02:12 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
india news

Twitter war breaks out between Cong, BJP over fraud case

Congress legislator Kharge’s statements come after Karnataka’s health and family welfare minister, Dr K Sudhakar, on Saturday addressed a press conference about the Bitcoin scandal which has taken several twists and turns ever since Congress leader Siddaramaih first spoke about it earlier this month.
Karnataka’s health and family welfare minister, Dr K Sudhakar, on Saturday addressed a press conference about the Bitcoin scandal which has taken several twists and turns ever since Congress leader Siddaramaih first spoke about it earlier this month. (ANI)
Published on Nov 15, 2021 12:46 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
india news

Amravati curfew now extended to four more towns

A total of 50 people were arrested by the police in connection with back to back incidents of stone-pelting that took place in Amravati city on Friday and Saturday.
Policemen try to douse a fire in a shop, after a mob went on a rampage during a bandh allegedly organised by BJP, in Amravati, on Saturday. (PTI)
Published on Nov 15, 2021 12:44 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Amravati
india news

IAF holds trial run on Purvanchal Expressway ahead of Modi event

Modi is expected to arrive in the C-130J Super Hercules aircraft that is used by the Air Force for airlift, search and rescue operations during natural disasters.
The C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, which made a trial landing on Purvanchal Expressway on Sunday.
Updated on Nov 15, 2021 03:00 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Lucknow
india news

Rains slow down Tamil Nadu vaccination campaign

On Sunday, Tamil Nadu vaccinated around 1.58 million people, surpassing the 305,000 vaccinations recorded on Saturday.
In Chennai, the drive was conducted at about 2,000 vaccination sites and chief minister M K Stalin inspected a medical camp in Villivakkam. (ANI File)
Published on Nov 15, 2021 12:40 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chennai
india news

Madras high court lawyers protest Banerjee’s transfer, write to Supreme Court

Over 200 lawyers signed the representation, including senior counsels PS Raman, Nalini Chidambaram and NR Elango, a Rajya Sabha MP from Dravida Munnetra Kazhagham (DMK).
Thirty-one senior lawyers of the Madras high court has written to the Supreme Court collegiums against the transfer of chief justice Sanjib Banerjee to Meghalaya high court. (HT File)
Published on Nov 15, 2021 12:37 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chennai
india news

Modi govt splits council of ministers into teams to improve governance

The 77 ministers have been divided into eight groups to develop technology-based resources, create a pool of professionals for recruiting in their teams and other similar initiatives to be adopted in the offices of all ministers’ offices.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Updated on Nov 15, 2021 12:37 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi
india news

Southern Zonal Council: Shah chairs meet, key government schemes discussed

Addressing the meeting, the home minister said ancient culture, traditions and languages of the states of Southern India enriched culture and ancient legacy. “India’s development cannot be imagined without the very important contribution of the states of Southern India,” Shah said.
Union home minister Amit Shah chairs the Southern Zonal Council meeting in Tirupati on Sunday. (PTI)
Published on Nov 15, 2021 12:37 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
