India News / LIVE: Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Bihar's Araria
LIVE: Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Bihar's Araria

india news
Updated on Apr 12, 2023 06:32 AM IST

Breaking news live updates April 12, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news of the hour.

ByHT News Desk

  • Wed, 12 Apr 2023 06:32 AM

    Prayagraj police's convoy taking Gangster Atiq Ahmad halt in Rajasthan's Bundi

  • Wed, 12 Apr 2023 06:28 AM

    Myanmar junta confirms deadly air strike on a village that killed 100

    Myanmar junta confirms deadly air strike on a village, reports AFP news agency. The air strike killed as many as 100 people, including many children, who were attending a ceremony held by opponents of army rule.

  • Wed, 12 Apr 2023 06:24 AM

    Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Bihar's Araria

    An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred in Araria, Bihar at around 5.35 am. The depth of the earthquake is 10 Km: National Center for Seismology

  • Wed, 12 Apr 2023 06:12 AM

    Those backing Russia are ‘on the wrong side of history’: Ukrainian minister

    Ukraine’s first deputy foreign minister Emine Dzhaparova said on Tuesday that those backing Russia in the Ukraine war are “on the wrong side of history” and Kyiv plans to launch a counter-offensive in spring to create the grounds for fresh negotiations to end the hostilities. Read more

  • Wed, 12 Apr 2023 05:46 AM

    IMF chief, climate leaders pledge to accelerate public-private finance

    International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and UN and COP28 climate leaders on Tuesday pledged to work to accelerate public-private finance to help raise the trillions of dollars needed to meet emissions reduction goals, a statement issued by the IMF said, Reuters reported.

  • Wed, 12 Apr 2023 05:28 AM

    US President Biden arrives in Northern Ireland for peace deal anniversary

    US President Joe Biden arrived in Northern Ireland on Tuesday, starting a trip to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement -- the deal that ended some 30 years of civil conflict, reported The Hill.

  • Wed, 12 Apr 2023 05:23 AM

    Lawsuit seeks to uphold closing California’s last nuke plant

    An environmental group on Tuesday sued to block Pacific Gas & Electric from seeking to extend the federal operating licenses for California’s last nuclear power plant, AP reported.

    A complaint filed in San Francisco Superior Court by Friends of the Earth asks the court to prohibit the utility from sidestepping its 2016 agreement with environmentalists and plant workers to close the twin-domed Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant by 2025.

