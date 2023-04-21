LIVE: 'China can uphold Taiwan's sovereignity, it is right and proper,' says China's foreign minister
Apr 21, 2023 08:24 AM IST
Five army personnel killed after terrorists open fire in J&K's Poonch
An Army vehicle moving between Bhimber Gali and Poonch in the Rajouri sector in J&K was fired on by unidentified terrorists on Thrusday. Five personnel of the Rashtriya Rifles Unit deployed for Counter Terrorist operations, in this area, have unfortunately lost their lives in the incident.
Apr 21, 2023 07:58 AM IST
China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Friday that both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to China, and that “it is right and proper for China to uphold its sovereignty,” Reuters reported.