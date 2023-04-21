Home / India News / LIVE: 'China can uphold Taiwan's sovereignity, it is right and proper,' says China's foreign minister
Live

LIVE: 'China can uphold Taiwan's sovereignity, it is right and proper,' says China's foreign minister

india news
Updated on Apr 21, 2023 08:24 AM IST

Breaking news highlights, April 21, 2023:

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 21, 2023 08:24 AM IST

    Five army personnel killed after terrorists open fire in J&K's Poonch

    An Army vehicle moving between Bhimber Gali and Poonch in the Rajouri sector in J&K was fired on by unidentified terrorists on Thrusday. Five personnel of the Rashtriya Rifles Unit deployed for Counter Terrorist operations, in this area, have unfortunately lost their lives in the incident. 

  • Apr 21, 2023 07:58 AM IST

    'China can uphold Taiwan's sovereignity, it is right and proper,' says China's foreign minister

    China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Friday that both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to China, and that “it is right and proper for China to uphold its sovereignty,” Reuters reported.

Naroda Gam massacre: Owaisi quotes Rahat Indori as all accused acquitted

india news
Updated on Apr 21, 2023 06:57 AM IST

On Thursday, a special court in Ahmedabad acquitted all 67 accused, including former BJP MLA Maya Kodnani, and ex-Bajrang Dal leader Babu Bajrangi.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (HT PHOTO)(HT_PRINT)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

‘If I am a man…’: TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee on same-sex marriage

india news
Updated on Apr 21, 2023 06:30 AM IST

Abhishek Banerjee supported same-sex marriage, stating that everyone has the right to choose their life partner.

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee addresses a press conference in Kolkata on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

Army releases names of soldiers killed in Poonch terror attack

india news
Published on Apr 21, 2023 05:41 AM IST

The incident took place after the vehicle they were travelling in was fired upon by terrorists in Jammu leading to the death of 5 soldiers.

The victims were attached with the army’s Rashtriya Rifles unit and were deployed for counterterrorist operations in the area.
ByKanishka Singharia | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

Can India’s demographic dividend help it overtake the Chinese economy?

india news
Published on Apr 21, 2023 03:00 AM IST

By July 1, India’s population will be an estimated 1.429 billion, 2.96 million more than China’s estimated population.

China’s population will peak in 2029 at 1.44 billion before beginning a period of “unstoppable” decline, a government report said.(AP File Photo)
ByRoshan Kishore

Take down fake clips on health of Aaradhya: HC tells Google

india news
Updated on Apr 21, 2023 02:47 AM IST

Justice C Hari Shankar ordered Google to take down videos from nine YouTube channels and other websites that published fake news about Aaradhya’s health and told the tech giant that it cannot shrug off its responsibility to screen content uploaded to its platforms since it was profiting from it. Google is the parent company of YouTube.

Delhi high court directed Google to take down videos which claimed Abhishek and Aishwarya’s daughter Aaradhya was “ill” (REUTERS)
ByRicha Banka, New Delhi

Assam, Arunachal ink pact to resolve decades-long border dispute

india news
Updated on Apr 21, 2023 02:46 AM IST

The MoU was signed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Pema Khandu in presence of Union home minister Amit Shah and Union minister for law and justice Kiren Rijiju, who represents Arunachal Pradesh in Lok Sabha.

Union home minister Amit Shah with Assam chief Mmnister Himanta Biswa Sarma (L) and Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu during signing of the boundary agreement between the two states, in New Delhi. (PTI)
ByUtpal Parashar, Guwahati/new delhi

Pak finance minister Bilawal Bhutto to attend SCO meet in Goa

india news
Updated on Apr 21, 2023 02:42 AM IST

The last senior Pakistani leader to visit India was former premier Nawaz Sharif, who travelled to New Delhi to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s inauguration on May 26, 2014.

Pakistani foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is attending the meet at the invitation of Jaishankar, the current chair of the CFM. (AP)
ByRezaul H Laskar, New Delhi

K’taka polls: Suresh files papers as ‘precautionary measure’

india news
Updated on Apr 21, 2023 02:33 AM IST

Congress leader DK Suresh has filed nomination from the Kanakapura assembly constituency in Karnataka as a backup candidate in case of issues with the papers filed by his brother DK Shivakumar, the party?s state unit chief. Suresh said the measure was precautionary because of alleged conspiracies from the BJP. Shivakumar is the official candidate from Kanakapura, where he has won in the last three state elections. The BJP has fielded senior minister R Ashoka from the same constituency.

Confirming the development, Suresh said, “I’m a voter from Kanakapura and I should be contesting from there.” (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent I Edited by Shilpa Ambardar, Bengaluru

Govt stops portal to track green impact of projects

india news
Updated on Apr 21, 2023 02:28 AM IST

Activists and environmentalists who have long used Parivesh to gather information on how projects are impacting the environment claimed the rationale appears to be to make the system opaque.

The clause will apply to all infrastructure/ project proposals received after September 5, 2022 which are being streamlined and considered under Parivesh 2.0 (the expanded version of Parviesh which was launched last year). (HT PHOTO)
ByJayashree Nandi

Win for EPS: EC recognises him as AIADMK gen secy

india news
Updated on Apr 21, 2023 02:22 AM IST

The Election Commission of India has recognised Edappadi K Palaniswami as the general secretary of the AIADMK, effectively ending the party's dual leadership. The decision also means that the ECI has allotted the AIADMK the two-leaves symbol. Palaniswami urged his party to win all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu and the lone seat in neighbouring Puducherry in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The ECI in its communication informed EPS that the party’s ‘amended rules and regulations’ and ‘change in office bearer’ have been taken on record “subject to any further court order/direction”. (PTI)
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai

Life-size statue of VP Singh to come up in Chennai: Stalin

india news
Updated on Apr 21, 2023 02:19 AM IST

Paying rich tributes to the former prime minister, Stalin said despite being born in an affluent family, V P Singh reached out to the OBCs and moved forward on social justice-related issues.

Former prime minister VP Singh. (HT archive)
ByHT Correspondent, Chennai

‘Happiness’ website, wellness sessions for students at IIT-Madras

india news
Updated on Apr 21, 2023 02:18 AM IST

Three students have died by suicide in IIT-M since February which has led to wide scale student protests demanding more interventions.

IIT-M has also set up its first international campus in Tanzania for which classes will begin in October 2023, director Kamakoti said during the event. (HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Chennai

Special radio collar for ‘rogue elephant’

india news
Updated on Apr 21, 2023 02:09 AM IST

While ordering the translocation of the elephant last month, the Kerala high court had directed the state forest department to appoint a nodal officer to monitor the animal once it is fitted with the collar.

In March, the high court had stayed the forest department’s order to make Arikomban a ‘kumki’ (trainer) elephant after the intervention of animal activists and appointed an expert committee. (HT)
ByHT Correspondent

BJP slams Cong for using ‘anti-nationals’ in election campaign

india news
Updated on Apr 21, 2023 02:04 AM IST

Karandlaje alleged that Pratapgarhi is a close friend of slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and used to call the latter as his “guru” and brother

Union minister and BJP state election management committee convener Shobha Karandlaje ook exception to the inclusion of Rajya Sabha member Imran Pratapgarhi in the list of 40 star campaigners of the Congress. (HT Archives)
ByHT Correspondent
