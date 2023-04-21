Home / World News / UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab resigns

UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab resigns

Reuters |
Apr 21, 2023 02:27 PM IST

The minister resigned amid an independent investigation into formal complaints about his behaviour.

British deupty prime minister and justice minister Dominic Raab resigned on Friday, following an independent investigation into formal complaints about his behaviour.

Dominic Raab walks outside Number 10 Downing Street, in London. (REUTERS)
Dominic Raab walks outside Number 10 Downing Street, in London. (REUTERS)

“Whilst I feel duty bound to accept the outcome of the inquiry, it dismissed all but two of the claims levelled against me. I also believe that its two adverse findings are flawed and set a dangerous precedent for the conduct of good government”, he said in his resignation letter.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
behaviour dominic raab friday justice minister + 2 more
behaviour dominic raab friday justice minister + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 21, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out