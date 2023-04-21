UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab resigns

British deupty prime minister and justice minister Dominic Raab resigned on Friday, following an independent investigation into formal complaints about his behaviour. Dominic Raab walks outside Number 10 Downing Street, in London. (REUTERS)

“Whilst I feel duty bound to accept the outcome of the inquiry, it dismissed all but two of the claims levelled against me. I also believe that its two adverse findings are flawed and set a dangerous precedent for the conduct of good government”, he said in his resignation letter.