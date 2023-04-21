Home / World News / 10 family members killed in mass shooting in South Africa's Pietermaritzburg

10 family members killed in mass shooting in South Africa's Pietermaritzburg

Reuters | | Posted by Yagya Sharma
Apr 21, 2023 02:35 PM IST

Police Minister Bheki Cele and the top management of the South African Police Service will visit the crime scene later in the day, the statement added.

South African police said on Friday that according to initial reports 10 family members had been killed in a mass shooting in Pietermaritzburg in the province of KwaZulu-Natal.

Seven women and three men were fatally wounded during the shooting. (AP File/ Representative image)
"According to initial police reports, unknown gunmen stormed a Pietermaritzburg homestead and ambushed the family. Seven women and three men were fatally wounded during the shooting," South Africa's police ministry said in statement.

