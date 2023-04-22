Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / BREAKING: US Supreme Court preserves temporary access to abortion pill
Live

BREAKING: US Supreme Court preserves temporary access to abortion pill

india news
Updated on Apr 22, 2023 05:54 AM IST

  • Breaking news highlights, April 22, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sat, 22 Apr 2023 05:49 AM

    US Supreme Court preserves access to abortion pill

    The US Supreme Court on Friday temporarily preserved access to an abortion pill, mifepristone, freezing rulings by lower courts that would have banned or severely restricted availability of the drug, AFP reported. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.