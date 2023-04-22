Home / India News / BREAKING: US Supreme Court preserves temporary access to abortion pill
Live

BREAKING: US Supreme Court preserves temporary access to abortion pill

india news
Updated on Apr 22, 2023 05:54 AM IST

Breaking news highlights, April 22, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 22, 2023 05:49 AM IST

    US Supreme Court preserves access to abortion pill

    The US Supreme Court on Friday temporarily preserved access to an abortion pill, mifepristone, freezing rulings by lower courts that would have banned or severely restricted availability of the drug, AFP reported. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news

Atiq Ahmad once tried to grab property of Gandhis' kin: Reports

india news
Published on Apr 22, 2023 05:50 AM IST

The incident happened back in 2007 when Atiq, then an MP from Phulpur, forcefully occupied the property of Veera Gandhi located in the Civil Lines.

Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad was accused in more than 100 criminal cases. (PTI)
ByKanishka Singharia | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

LIVE: US Supreme Court preserves temporary access to abortion pill

india news
Published on Apr 22, 2023 05:49 AM IST

Breaking news highlights, April 22, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk

'Can't wait to return': Apple CEO Tim Cook on last day of India visit

india news
Updated on Apr 22, 2023 03:59 AM IST

"What an incredible week in India! Thanks to our teams across the country. I can't wait to return," Tim Cook tweeted.

Apple has over 100 APR stores in India.(AFP)
PTI |

IAF’s decorated ‘Mighty Jets’ to mark diamond jubilee

india news
Updated on Apr 22, 2023 12:50 AM IST

A leading IAF transport squadron, which earned its spurs in different wars and military operations, will mark its diamond jubilee today

The squadron inducted IL-76 aircraft in June 1985.
ByRahul Singh, New Delhi

NCERT books row: Kerala can print books independently

india news
Updated on Apr 22, 2023 01:58 AM IST

Kerala will always uphold secular and constitutional values. We firmly believe omitted portions should be taught in schools, said Kerala education minister.

Kerala education minister says state can print their own books if lessons omitted. (Wikimedia Commoons)
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram

Forest minister seeks report on botched bear rescue

india news
Updated on Apr 22, 2023 12:39 AM IST

Kerala forest minister AK Saseendran on Friday sought a report after a sloth bear trapped in a well died on Thursday during rescue operations in Vellandu village.

Kerala forest minister seeks report on botched sloth bear rescue. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram

Bureaucrats must check the usage of taxpayers’ money by politicians: PM Modi

india news
Updated on Apr 22, 2023 12:38 AM IST

Bureaucrats have to analyse whether a political party is utilising taxpayers’ money for its own benefit or national progress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 16th Civil Services Day at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Friday.
ByDeeksha Bhardwaj, New Delhi

Facilities arranged for ritual before namaz at Gyanvapi on Eid, SC told

india news
Updated on Apr 22, 2023 04:00 AM IST

The bench said that the Varanasi district administration will provide water facilities to the devotees performing 'wuzu' (ablution) in Gyanvapi mosque.

The Supreme Court is currently seized of a petition filed by the Gyanvapi mosque committee (PTI)
ByUtkarsh Anand, New Delhi

Poonch army attack: Shock and grief shroud families of victims

india news
Updated on Apr 22, 2023 03:59 AM IST

Hundreds of people gathered at the house of Lance Naik Kulwant Singh who was among five soldiers killed in the Poonch attack.

Family members and relatives of Sepoy Harkrishan Singh who were among five soldiers killed in the Poonch army attack on Thursday. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Hunt on for Poonch attackers

india news
Updated on Apr 22, 2023 02:59 AM IST

Two teams of NIA on Friday reached the spot in Poonch where terrorists ambushed an Indian Army vehicle, killing five soldiers the previous day.

An army officer on Friday lays a wreath near the mortal remains of five soldiers who were killed in a terrorist attack in Poonch district. (PTI)
ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu

Malik summoned as witness in CBI probe into insurance scam

india news
Updated on Apr 22, 2023 12:25 AM IST

Former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satyapal Malik has been summoned by the CBI as a witness in an alleged insurance scam in the region during his tenure. The CBI has registered two FIRs in connection with corruption allegations levelled by Malik in the awarding of contracts for a group medical insurance scheme for government employees and civil work in J&K worth ?2,200 crore. Malik claimed that the summons were not linked to his allegations but added that the Centre was harassing people.

Last week, Satyapal Malik claimed in an interview that Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked him not to speak of alleged lapses on part of the MHA following the Pulwama suicide attack in 2019. (HT)
BySaptarishi Das, New Delhi

IIT-Madras student dies by suicide in hostel, 4th case in three months

india news
Updated on Apr 22, 2023 12:22 AM IST

An undergraduate student of IIT-Madras allegedly died by suicide on Friday, police said, marking the fourth such incident at the institute in three months.

An undergraduate student of IIT-Madras allegedly died by suicide on Friday. (ANI)
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai

U’khand takes back step to cap number of Char Dham pilgrims

india news
Updated on Apr 22, 2023 12:21 AM IST

According to the order issued by the state government: “The decision to roll back the daily cap on pilgrim numbers was taken based on the directions of chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami after due deliberation on the matter”.

Char Dham Pilgrims being flagged off from Maya Devi shrine on Friday in Haridwar. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Dehradun

Top court grants bail to 8 in Godhra train burning case

india news
Updated on Apr 22, 2023 12:17 AM IST

The eight convicts approached the top court earlier this year, saying that both the trial court and the Gujarat high court sentenced them to life imprisonment for pelting stones and causing damage to the S6 coach of the Sabarmati Express.

A total of 59 people returning from Ayodhya died on February 27, 2002 when a mob that gathered near Godhra railway station bolted the compartment door from outside, pelted stones, and set the coach on fire. (Agencies)
ByAbraham Thomas, New Delhi

DGCA panel to probe Air India cockpit ‘guest’ incident

india news
Updated on Apr 22, 2023 02:18 AM IST

DGCA forms panel to investigate the pilot-in-charge allegedly entertaining a woman friend in the cockpit

The incident took place on Air India’s Dubai-Delhi flight AI 91. (Reuters)
ByNeha LM Tripathi, New Delhi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 22, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out