BREAKING: US Supreme Court preserves temporary access to abortion pill
Updated on Apr 22, 2023 05:54 AM IST
Breaking news highlights, April 22, 2023:
Apr 22, 2023 05:49 AM IST
US Supreme Court preserves access to abortion pill
The US Supreme Court on Friday temporarily preserved access to an abortion pill, mifepristone, freezing rulings by lower courts that would have banned or severely restricted availability of the drug, AFP reported. Read more
Atiq Ahmad once tried to grab property of Gandhis' kin: Reports
Published on Apr 22, 2023 05:50 AM IST
The incident happened back in 2007 when Atiq, then an MP from Phulpur, forcefully occupied the property of Veera Gandhi located in the Civil Lines.
'Can't wait to return': Apple CEO Tim Cook on last day of India visit
Updated on Apr 22, 2023 03:59 AM IST
"What an incredible week in India! Thanks to our teams across the country. I can't wait to return," Tim Cook tweeted.
IAF’s decorated ‘Mighty Jets’ to mark diamond jubilee
Updated on Apr 22, 2023 12:50 AM IST
A leading IAF transport squadron, which earned its spurs in different wars and military operations, will mark its diamond jubilee today
NCERT books row: Kerala can print books independently
Updated on Apr 22, 2023 01:58 AM IST
Kerala will always uphold secular and constitutional values. We firmly believe omitted portions should be taught in schools, said Kerala education minister.
Forest minister seeks report on botched bear rescue
Updated on Apr 22, 2023 12:39 AM IST
Kerala forest minister AK Saseendran on Friday sought a report after a sloth bear trapped in a well died on Thursday during rescue operations in Vellandu village.
Bureaucrats must check the usage of taxpayers’ money by politicians: PM Modi
Updated on Apr 22, 2023 12:38 AM IST
Bureaucrats have to analyse whether a political party is utilising taxpayers’ money for its own benefit or national progress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.
Facilities arranged for ritual before namaz at Gyanvapi on Eid, SC told
Updated on Apr 22, 2023 04:00 AM IST
The bench said that the Varanasi district administration will provide water facilities to the devotees performing 'wuzu' (ablution) in Gyanvapi mosque.
Poonch army attack: Shock and grief shroud families of victims
Updated on Apr 22, 2023 03:59 AM IST
Hundreds of people gathered at the house of Lance Naik Kulwant Singh who was among five soldiers killed in the Poonch attack.
Hunt on for Poonch attackers
Updated on Apr 22, 2023 02:59 AM IST
Two teams of NIA on Friday reached the spot in Poonch where terrorists ambushed an Indian Army vehicle, killing five soldiers the previous day.
Malik summoned as witness in CBI probe into insurance scam
Updated on Apr 22, 2023 12:25 AM IST
Former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satyapal Malik has been summoned by the CBI as a witness in an alleged insurance scam in the region during his tenure. The CBI has registered two FIRs in connection with corruption allegations levelled by Malik in the awarding of contracts for a group medical insurance scheme for government employees and civil work in J&K worth ?2,200 crore. Malik claimed that the summons were not linked to his allegations but added that the Centre was harassing people.
IIT-Madras student dies by suicide in hostel, 4th case in three months
Updated on Apr 22, 2023 12:22 AM IST
An undergraduate student of IIT-Madras allegedly died by suicide on Friday, police said, marking the fourth such incident at the institute in three months.
U’khand takes back step to cap number of Char Dham pilgrims
Updated on Apr 22, 2023 12:21 AM IST
According to the order issued by the state government: “The decision to roll back the daily cap on pilgrim numbers was taken based on the directions of chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami after due deliberation on the matter”.
Top court grants bail to 8 in Godhra train burning case
Updated on Apr 22, 2023 12:17 AM IST
The eight convicts approached the top court earlier this year, saying that both the trial court and the Gujarat high court sentenced them to life imprisonment for pelting stones and causing damage to the S6 coach of the Sabarmati Express.
DGCA panel to probe Air India cockpit ‘guest’ incident
Updated on Apr 22, 2023 02:18 AM IST