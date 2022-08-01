Breaking: 16,464 new Covid cases, 39 deaths last 24 hours in India
Mon, 01 Aug 2022 10:32 AM
Achinta Sheuli's brother says Bengal govt ‘ignorant’ of village boy's CWG win
In 2020 state govt gave an award, nobody knows that a boy from our village participated in CWG. Even state's sports minister seems ignorant, we need government support. We are yet to see how much money will they give for it, says Alok Sheuli, Achinta Sheuli's brother.
Mon, 01 Aug 2022 10:24 AM
Salman Khan gets gun license for self-protection after death threats
Bollywood star Salman Khan has been issued an arms license after he applied for a gun license for self-protection in the backdrop of threat letters that he received recently.
Salman had received a death threat from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang following which he met Mumbai police chief Vivek Phansalkar over the threat letter to him and his father.
Mon, 01 Aug 2022 10:23 AM
Railway forces organise motorcycle rally from Hyderabad to Delhi
Railway Protection Force, South Central Railway has organised a motorcycle rally from Hyderabad to New Delhi, as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations to mark the completion of 75 years of independence.
Mon, 01 Aug 2022 09:25 AM
16,464 new Covid cases in India, 3,209 fewer than yesterday; 39 deaths in 24 hours
India recorded 16,464 new cases, 39 deaths in the last 24 hours
India's Active caseload currently stands at 1,43,989
Active cases stand at 0.33%
Recovery Rate currently at 98.48%
Mon, 01 Aug 2022 09:22 AM
LPG 19-kg cylinder gets cheaper by ₹36. Check rates in your city
With the latest reduction, a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi has dropped from ₹2012.50 to ₹1,976. In Mumbai, it will now cost ₹1936.50 instead of RS 1972.50. Read full story
Mon, 01 Aug 2022 08:07 AM
Lead counsel of Gyanvapi mosque committee before Varanasi court dies
Abhay Nath Yadav, the leading counsel for Gyanvapi mosque management committee before the Varanasi court, died of cardiac arrest last night.
Mon, 01 Aug 2022 07:58 AM
Indian Army congratulates Achinta Sheuli on gold medal at CWG 2022
Indian Army congratulates Havildar Achinta Sheuli on winning gold medal in weightlifting by lifting a total of 313 kg (GR) in Men's 73 kg finals.
Mon, 01 Aug 2022 07:24 AM
Mumbai man dies after jumping from 9th floor of 5-star hotel: Report
A 59-year-old man died allegedly after jumping from the 9th floor of a five-star hotel located in the Lower Parel area, yesterday. Case registered in NM Joshi Marg police station, according to ANI.
Mon, 01 Aug 2022 06:40 AM
PM Modi congratulates Jeremy Lalrinnunga for Gold medal in CWG 2022
Mon, 01 Aug 2022 06:04 AM
Arrested by ED, Sanjay Raut to be produced in Mumbai court today
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of a Mumbai 'chawl' after over six hours of questioning at the ED's zonal office in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate.
He was taken into custody at 12:05am on Monday under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as he was not cooperating in the probe, the officials claimed.
The Rajya Sabha MP of the Sena, led by former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, will be produced before a special PMLA court in Mumbai later in the day, where the Enforcement Directorate will seek his custody.