ED gets custody of Sena MP Sanjay Raut till August 4 in slum redevelopment scam
- Sanjay Raut arrest: The special PMLA court said investigation into money trail to his wife can be traced through bank statement and an eight-day custody is not needed for the same.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) was granted custody of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut till August 4. Raut was arrested late last night in a money laundering case related to a slum redevelopment land scam.
Seeking his eight-day custody, the ED had said Raut was tampering with evidence and influenced several crucial witnesses in the money laundering case for which he is being probed.
The probe agency told the special PMLA court in Mumbai on Monday that Praveen Raut was Sanjay Raut's front man. It said Praveen Raut earned ₹112 crore of which the ED has so far traced ₹1.06 crore to the ‘Saamana’ editor and his family. The ED said Raut was tampering with evidence and influenced several crucial witnesses in the money laundering case for which he is being probed.
The court said investigation into money trail to his wife can be traced through bank statement and such long custody is not needed.
Before being produced in the court, the Rajya Sabha MP, arrested early on Monday following hours of grilling at the ED's Mumbai office, was taken to the state-run JJ Hospital for a check up.
ED prosecutor Hiten Venegaokar said the MP received ₹2 lakh per month from Praveen Raut, who also paid for several international trips of the Sena leader and his family. The ED further said the traced ₹1.06 crore has been used to buy 10 parcels of land in Kihim, Alibaug. “Sixty per cent of the amount has been paid in cash already. The ED has already taken statement of owners from whom land is purchased,” Venegaokar added.
Defence lawyer Ashok Mundargi his client has been arrested out of political vendetta, adding all allegations are speculative. He said minimum custody may be granted in the case.
Also read | Why Sena’s Sanjay Raut was arrested, according to ED officials
Regarding the ED's allegation of non-cooperation, Mundargi said the MP was neck deep into the current political crisis prevailing in the state and the role he was required to play as one of the key persons of his party. "This cannot be taken as non-cooperation," he said.
Raut had spent the night in the ED's south Mumbai office in Ballard Estate after his arrest in the case. While being taken to the hospital around 12.30pm, the ‘Saamana’ editor, adorning a saffron scarf, was seen waving to media personnel gathered outside the agency's office.
The ED arrested Raut after questioning him for six hours following a nine-hour search at his residence, during which ₹11.5 lakh in cash was seized, officials said.
He was taken into custody at 12:05am Monday under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as he was not cooperating in the investigation, the officials said.
Also read | Proud of Sanjay Raut, we'll not bow down, says Sena MP amid ED's post-raid grilling
Raut has claimed no wrongdoing and alleged political vendetta in the case. Raut, who went to the ED's office in his own car, the Uddhav Thackeray loyalist said he would not cow down to the pressure and would remain in the Shiv Sena.
The ED's intensified action comes days after Thackeray resigned as the chief minister of Maharashtra following a rebellion by Eknath Shinde, who later succeeded him with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy.
-
Monday musings: Less law, more order; the story of ‘missing’ traffic police personnel
For the past month, Punekars had a different experience driving on the city roads. What was different then? The police personnel who were supposed to be manning the traffic were missing. It was prolonged – for almost more than a month. The primary responsibility of traffic personnel is to make sure of a smooth flow of traffic on roads. The job was left solely to the network of CCTV cameras in spotting traffic violations.
-
Uddhav Thackeray meets Sanjay Raut's family hours after close aide's arrest
Shiv Sena president and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday paid a visit to family members of party MP Sanjay Raut, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate late on Sunday night in a money laundering case. Thackeray went to Raut's residence in Bhandup, in suburban Mumbai, along with party MP Arvind Sawant, MLA Ravindra Waikar and Sena leader Milind Narvekar.
-
Rajasthan cop stops tractor with illegally mined sand, thrashed by them: Police
A Rajasthan police constable was thrashed by half-a-dozen men with sticks and iron rods in the Kota district for stopping a tractor trolley loaded with illegally-mined sand gravel (bajri) late on Sunday, police said. Deputy superintendent of police, Ramganjmandi (Kota), N Praveen Nayak said before the police team could reach, about six accomplices of the driver reached the spot and mercilessly thrashed Constable Ram Chandra for stopping their vehicle. They finally drove away with the tractor.
-
Bengaluru: KPTCL works to cause power cuts in August; Check affected divisions
The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited, Bengaluru city's electricity manager, has updated upcoming works to be undertaken by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited, a government-run electric power transmission company for August. These works could be undertaken between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. throughout the month. According to the data uploaded on the BESCOM website, works are scheduled for nearly all days of the month, from August 1 to August 28.
-
West Bengal: 10 pilgrims die after getting electrocuted by generator on vehicle
At least 10 pilgrims were killed, while 14 others were injured in Cooch Behar district of West Bengal after a pickup van they were travelling in got electrocuted, the police said on Monday. The pilgrims were heading from Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar to Jalpeshwar temple in the adjacent district of Jalpaiguri. The incident took place around 12:45 am near Changrabandha in Cooch Behar.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics