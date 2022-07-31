Proud of Sanjay Raut, we'll not bow down, says Sena MP amid ED's post-raid grilling

The Shiv Sena is proud of its MP Sanjay Raut, who is being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at its Mumbai office since early Sunday evening, said his party colleague Vinayak Raut. The ‘Saamana’ editor's grilling began after a day-long raid at his Mumbai residence.

Vinayak Raut said there is no clarity yet if Sanjay Raut has been arrested. While some initial reports had suggested the Sena MP had ben detained, Raut's lawyer denied the same and said he went to the ED office after receiving fresh summons in the money laundering case related to to the Patra Chawl land scam.

“We will not bow down in front of ED or the government. We will keep fighting for Shiv Sena. We are proud of him (Sanjay Raut), he has full support from the people of Maharashtra,” Vinayak Raut was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Also read | Priyanka Chaturvedi's ‘Saamana’ tweet after Sanjay Raut shifted to ED office

According to reports, the ED seized unaccounted cash worth ₹11.50 lakh from the residence of the Shiv Sena MP during day-long raid that began around 7am on Sunday.

Raut left for the agency's office in his own car and waved to supporters who had gathered in large numbers in a show of strength.

Before going with the ED officials, Raut came down at the gate of his home, waved at his supporters and displayed a saffron scarf. Raut's mother, who was standing at the first-floor window of their bungalow, became emotional along with his other relatives.

Raut then adorned the scarf and told reporters that he would not bow down and leave the party, adding false charges and documents are being framed against people to weaken the Shiv Sena and Maharashtra. “Sanjay Raut won't be cowed down. I will not leave the party,” he said.

Also read | Raut on way to ED office: Saffron scarf, emotional family and own car

His MLA brother, Sunil Raut, said the Sena MP will not bow down even if he gets arrested, adding the probe agency did not find any document related to the Patra Chawl land scam case.

"Around 7am, 20-22 officers arrived at Sanjay Raut's residence with search warrants, but they did not find any document related to Patra Chawl case. Even if he gets arrested he'll not bow down. No documents were seized, no questioning was done," Sunil Raut told news agency ANI.

The Rajya Sabha MP, a staunch Uddhav Thackeray loyalist, has denied any wrongdoing and alleged political vendetta.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON