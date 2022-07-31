ED seized ₹11.50 lakh unaccounted cash from Sena MP Sanjay Raut's residence
- The Sena MP was taken to the ED's office in Mumbai after raids and interrogation at his home for about nine house in connection with a money laundering case related to the Patra Chawl land scam.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday seized unaccounted cash worth ₹11.50 lakh from the residence of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut during day-long raid that began on Sunday.
The Sena MP has been taken to the ED's office in Mumbai in connection with a money laundering case related to the Patra Chawl land scam. The ED's search at Raut's residence in suburban Bhandup began around 7am and continued for nine hours. Initial reports had suggested the Sena MP was detained following the questioning, but his lawyer denied the same and said Raut went to the ED office after receiving fresh summons.
Adorning a saffron scarf, Raut, editor of the Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana', left for the agency's office in his own car and waved to supporters who had gathered in large numbers. While being taken to the ED office, Raut said he would not bow down and leave the party, adding false charges and documents are being framed against people to weaken the Shiv Sena and Maharashtra. “Sanjay Raut won't be cowed down. I will not leave the party,” he said.
His advocate said Raut has neither been detained nor arrested and the MP has come to the ED's office after receiving fresh summons.
“The ED has given a fresh summon to Sanjay Raut, today morning. On that basis, Sanjay Raut has come to the ED office to record the statement. He has neither been arrested nor been detained,” said Raut's advocate Vikrant Sabne.
Sunil Raut, the Sena MP's brother, said the ED officers did not find anything related to the Patra Chawl case despite searching since 7am. The MP was not questioned either. “Around 7am, 20-22 officers arrived at Sanjay Raut's residence with search warrants, but they did not find any document related to Patra Chawl case. Even if he gets arrested, he'll not bow down. No documents were seized, no questioning was done,” Sunil Raut was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Raut is one of the last few remaining loyalists of Sena president Uddhav Thackeray who resigned as the Maharashtra chief minister last month following a rebellion led by Eknath Shinde, who was then given the top job by the BJP with Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy.
