Breaking News | Delhi sees 2,136 new Covid-19 cases, 10 more deaths; positivity rate touches 15
Fri, 12 Aug 2022 08:53 PM
Author Salman Rushdie attacked on stage in New York
Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked Friday as he was about to give a lecture in western New York. Read More
Fri, 12 Aug 2022 08:29 PM
Ranveer Singh called for questioning by Mumbai Police in nude photoshoot case
Actor Ranveer Singh has been called for questioning by the Mumbai Police in connection with the case filed against him over his nude photoshoot. Read More
Fri, 12 Aug 2022 07:38 PM
3 die due to toxic gases from well in Madhya Pradesh
Three people including a man and his son died after inhaling toxic gases in a well on his farm in Sagar district on Thursday, said police. Read More
Fri, 12 Aug 2022 07:18 PM
'We're tikaau, not bikaau': In Delhi, Tejashwi says Bihar has shown the way
Bihar's newly sworn-in deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav met Congress president Sonia Gandhi and some other Opposition leaders in the national capital on Friday and reportedly discussed prevailing political situation in the country and the recent developments in his state. Read More
Fri, 12 Aug 2022 05:45 PM
Retail inflation softens to 6.71 per cent in July from 7.01% in June
Retail inflation softens to 6.71 per cent in July from 7.01 per cent in June, says Government data.
Fri, 12 Aug 2022 05:11 PM
Go First flight makes emergency landing at Coimbatore
A Go First flight, carrying 92 passengers, from Bengaluru to Malé (Maldives) had an emergency landing today at 12pm at Coimbatore airport after the engine overheat warning bell rang, an hour after the takeoff. All passengers safely disembarked, says Go First spokesperson in statement.
Fri, 12 Aug 2022 05:09 PM
BJP cites spate of crimes, says return of ‘jungle raj’ in Bihar
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday claimed Bihar’s law and order situation has deteriorated within two days of the return of what it called Janata Dal (United) or JD(U) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)’s “jungle raj”. Read More
Fri, 12 Aug 2022 04:36 PM
'How many JDU ministers in Union Cabinet?' Nitish says he had to keep party safe
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday the decision to leave the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was taken keeping in mind “people's wish”, while he recalled how nobody benefitted from the saffron party even during elections. Read More
Fri, 12 Aug 2022 12:53 PM
Ex JD(U) leader and diplomat Pavan Varma resigns from Trinamool
Ex JD(U) leader and diplomat Pavan Varma resigned from Trinamool Congress days after Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar returned to the grand alliance.
Fri, 12 Aug 2022 11:57 AM
2,000 live cartridges recovered in east Delhi
About 2,000 live cartridges have been recovered in east Delhi days ahead of Independence Day celebrations.
Fri, 12 Aug 2022 11:10 AM
151 Police personnel awarded Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation
Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation for the year 2022 has been awarded to 151 Police personnel, reported ANI.
Fri, 12 Aug 2022 10:55 AM
SC gives one-week extension for demolition deadline of Supertech twin towers
Supreme Court gives one-week extension to the demolition date of Supertech twin towers. Instead of August 21, the towers will be demolished on August 28. The Court gave an additional one week buffer till September 4 to take into account any marginal delay due to weather conditions.
Fri, 12 Aug 2022 10:07 AM
Australian economist detained in Myanmar pleads not guilty in closed court
Australian economist Sean Turnell who was detained in Myanmar pleaded not guilty in closed court.
Fri, 12 Aug 2022 08:51 AM
India reports 16,561 new Covid cases, 49 deaths
India recorded 16,561 fresh infections and 49 related deaths on Thursday, according to health ministry data.
Fri, 12 Aug 2022 08:21 AM
World Elephant Day: PM reaffirms govt’s commitment to protect elepants
Fri, 12 Aug 2022 07:37 AM
Migrant labourer from Bihar killed by terrorists in J&K's Bandipora
A migrant labourer from Bihar was killed by terrorists on the intervening night of August 11-12, said police. The migrant labourer was identified as Mohd Amrez of Madhepura Bihar.
Fri, 12 Aug 2022 06:37 AM
Union home minister to inaugurate National Conference of Rural Cooperative Banks today
Union home minister Amit Shah will on Friday inaugurate the National Conference of Rural Cooperative Banks. The one-day long conference has been organised by the ministry of cooperation and the National Federation of State Cooperative Banks.
Fri, 12 Aug 2022 06:00 AM
Ukrainian President urges world to force Russia to leave Zaporizhzhia NPP
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged the international community to force the Russian army to leave the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant after multiple strikes hit the plant's compound.
Fri, 12 Aug 2022 05:38 AM
6 dead after car rams into auto rickshaw, motorbike in Gujarat's Anand
Six people were killed on Thursday evening after a car rammed into an auto rickshaw and motorbike near Dali village of Sojitra tehsil of Anand district of Gujarat, news agency ANI reported early Friday citing the police. According to the police, four people on the auto-rickshaw and two on the bike died on the spot and the car's driver was under treatment at a hospital.