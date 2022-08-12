3 die due to toxic gases from well in Madhya Pradesh
BHOPAL: Three people including a man and his son died after inhaling toxic gases in a well on his farm in Sagar district on Thursday, said police.
The deceased have been identified as residents of Madhi Pipapriya village, Khilan Singh Lodhi, 65, his son Neetu Lodhi, 25 and a villager Sunil Patel, 25.
Anand Singh, town inspector of Gorjhamar police station, said: “Khilan Singh entered the well constructed on his farm to take out the water pump motor as the water level has increased in the well. Khilan fainted on the stairs of the well after inhaling the poisonous gas emanating from the well. When Khilan didn’t come out for long, his son Neetu entered the well. He also collapsed. To save father and son, Sunil entered the well and died.”
Later, villagers informed the police. A team of the State Disaster Emergency Response Force also reached the spot but it was too late.
A team of forensic science laboratory has collected samples and sealed the well.
Illegal colonies on city outskirts hurting genuine projects: CREDAI
The Uttar Pradesh chapter of Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India has shot off a letter to chief minister Yogi Adityanath claiming that illegal colonies and plotting sites on the outskirts of Lucknow and other prominent cities across the state were posing a major challenge for planned development activities and legitimate housing projects.
Atiq’s Kaushambi property worth ₹24 crore attached: Police
In another blow to former MP and mafioso-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad, Prayagraj police attached Atiq Ahmad who is registered as leader of IS-227 gang and a history sheeter of Khuldabad police station of Prayagraj's property worth Rs 24 crore located at Koilaha village in Chayal tehsil area of Kaushambi district on Friday. A joint team of police and revenue officials under SP City Dinesh Kumar Singh reached Koilaha village on Friday and put up a board at the land, which is around 1.4602 hectares, with the notice of attachment and other details.
33-year-old arrested for murdering 65-year-old man in Bhiwandi
Three days after finding the body of a 65-year-old Bhiwandi resident bludgeoned to death, the Shanti Nagar police in Bhiwandi have arrested The accused, Sherbahadur Singh (33) for murder. The deceased was identified as a resident of Khan Compound in Bhiwandi, Iqbal Ahmad Sakib Ansari. Police said that during the investigation they learnt that Singh was missing after the offence and suspected him. Singh was not using a mobile phone, making it difficult to track him.
Delhi sees 2,136 new Covid-19 cases, 10 more deaths; positivity rate touches 15%
Delhi on Friday reported 2,136 fresh Covid-19 cases and 10 fatalities due to the viral disease, while the positivity rate touched 15% per cent, according to data shared by the health department. This is the 10th straight day when the capital logged more than 2,000 cases in a day. The national capital on Thursday had registered 2,726 Covid-19 cases and six deaths due to the coronavirus infection.
Tiranga bike rally halted, Suvendu says ‘not in Pakistan, this is embarrassing’
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday called the West Bengal Police 'anti national Mamata police' after a Tiranga bike rally was stopped in his Assembly constituency Nandigram. “Is there a need to take permission to carry out the PM's call? It's embarrassing,” he told news agency ANI. The ruling Trinamool Congress is yet to respond to Adhikari's charges. He further said nobody was carrying any political party's flag, only the Indian National Flag.
