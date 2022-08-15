Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
LIVE: Marginal rise in India's daily Covid tally with 14,917 fresh infections

Updated on Aug 15, 2022 10:09 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, HT News Desk

Follow all the updates here:

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mon, 15 Aug 2022 10:09 AM

    INS Tarkash hoists the national flag in Brazil, South America

    INS Tarkash hoists the national flag in Brazil, South America on the 76th Independence Day.

  • Mon, 15 Aug 2022 09:25 AM

    Marginal rise in India's daily Covid tally with 14,917 fresh infections

    Marginal rise in India's daily Covid tally with 14,917 fresh infections; 32 deaths in 24 hours.

  • Mon, 15 Aug 2022 07:57 AM

    Independence Day celebrations at Red fort 

    Independence Day celebrations at Red fort.

  • Mon, 15 Aug 2022 07:38 AM

    PM Modi addresses nation from Red Fort after unfurling tricolour

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses nation from Red Fort after unfurling tricolour.

  • Mon, 15 Aug 2022 07:34 AM

    PM Modi to lead celebrations, address nation from Red Fort

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to mark India’s 75 years of freedom from British colonial rule as he leads the celebrations from the iconic Red Fort in Delhi on Monday. Read more

  • Mon, 15 Aug 2022 06:24 AM

    Salman Rushdie off ventilator and 'road to recovery has begun,' agent says

    Salman Rushdie, the acclaimed author who was hospitalized on Friday with serious injuries after being repeatedly stabbed at a public appearance in New York state, is off a ventilator and his condition is improving, his agent and a son said on Sunday. Read more

