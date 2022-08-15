Bihar CM promises 10 lakh jobs, Giriraj Singh hits back with old video of Nitish

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar announced an additional 10 lakh jobs under various arrangements, his deputy Tejashwi Yadav said on Monday. Yadav said that the announcement was made during Nitish Kumar's address to the people of the state on the occasion of India's 76th Independence Day. (Also Read | Lalu set to return to Patna on August 17, meet with Nitish likely)

Bihar deputy chief minister said in a tweet in Hindi, “Historic announcement by respected chief minister Shri Nitish Kumar from Gandhi Maidan, Patna on the occasion of 76th Independence Day :- After 10 lakh jobs, 10 lakh additional jobs will be given through other arrangements as well.”

He also thanked Kumar for the announcement which, he said, was according to the expectations and dreams of the unemployed and youth.

"Many thanks to respected Chief Minister Shri @NitishKumar ji for the historic announcement from Gandhi Maidan of arranging 10 lakh jobs and additional 10 lakh jobs in Bihar according to the expectations and dreams of the unemployed and youth," he added.

Addressing the people of Bihar from Patna's Gandhi Maidan, Kumar highlighted his government's achievements and made a slew of announcements. He emphasized that the government will do everything for jobs and employment.

"About the jobs," Kumar, looking at Tejashwi who was present on the stage, said, "We are now together..our concept is that we should at least make it (jobs) to 10 lakh...but I would say this...we will work for jobs as well as employment of the youth."

"We will arrange jobs and employment on such scale..within the government as well as outside it...our wish is to take this up to 20 lakh."

Union minister Giriraj Singh has hit back at Nitish Kumar and tweeted an old video of him where the JD(U) leader can be heard criticising the promises of government jobs, apparently by Tejashwi, saying it was not possible.

आज नीतीश जी ने गांधी मैदान में 20 लाख नौकरी देने का वादा किया ..अब नौकरी देने के वादे पर उनका कुछ दिन पहले का बयान सुनते है।



पलट पलट पलट pic.twitter.com/b0YzEGJHhC — Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) August 15, 2022

At the Independence Day event, Kumar said that the female fertility rate has dropped from 4.3 per cent in 2005 to 2.9 per cent in 2022, highlighting it as a major achievement of his government's focus on girls' education. He also stressed that no prohibitory law is required to bring down the fertility rate.

The chief minister defended the liquor prohibition law saying the government has been working on social reforms along the lines of Mahatma Gandhi's ideas.

Quoting Gandhi, he said, “liquor not only robs men of their money but of their reason”.

He also cited a 2018 World Health Organization report on the ill effects of alcohol consumption, which said 30 lakh death related to alcohol consumption occurs every year.

