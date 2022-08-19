BREAKING | | UN chief voices deep concern over series of blasts in Afghanistan: Report
Fri, 19 Aug 2022 06:37 AM
CM Yogi extends Janmashtami greetings
“Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the people and devotees of 'Shri Krishna Janmashtami',” tweets UP CM Yogi Adityanath.
Fri, 19 Aug 2022 06:31 AM
Sri Lanka hopes to reach initial agreement with IMF for help
Sri Lanka's central bank chief said Thursday he hopes the government can reach a preliminary agreement that could lead to a bailout package with the International Monetary Fund when its officials visit the crisis-hit island nation later this month.
Fri, 19 Aug 2022 06:15 AM
UN chief voices deep concern over series of blasts in Afghanistan
UN chief Antonio Guterres on Friday expressed his deep concern over a series of blasts in Afghanistan that killed and injured more than 250 people this month.
Guterres extended his deepest condolences to the families of the victims as he condemned the most recent attack on August 17 at the Kabul mosque, news agencies reported.
Fri, 19 Aug 2022 05:58 AM
Kim Jong Un’s sister tells South Korea to ‘stop dreaming’ of talks
The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un rejected a disarmament-for-aid deal offered by South Korea’s president, calling it a “stupid” plan and dismissing the idea of engaging with Seoul.
Fri, 19 Aug 2022 05:50 AM
At least 2 die after planes collide in California: Officials
Two planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a local airport Thursday and at least two of the three occupants were killed, officials said.
The collision occurred at Watsonville Municipal Airport shortly before 3 p.m., according to news agency AP's report.
Fri, 19 Aug 2022 05:41 AM
Xi and Putin to Attend G-20 Summit in Indonesia, Jokowi Says
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin are both planning to attend a Group of 20 summit in the resort island of Bali later this year, Indonesian President Joko Widodo told Bloomberg.