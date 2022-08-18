Traffic curbs in Delhi on Janmashtami

Anticipating a huge turnout of devotees at some prominent temples in the city, including the Laxmi Narayan (Birla Mandir) and Iskcon, to celebrate Janmashtami, the birth of Lord Krishna, and religious processions on Friday, the Delhi Police on Thursday said elaborate security and traffic arrangements will be in place to avoid any untoward incidents and traffic chaos that may cause inconvenience to commuters.

As maximum footfall is expected at the Laxmi Narayan temple in Mandir Marg area in central Delhi, no vehicular movement will be allowed on Mandir Marg between Panchkuian Road roundabout, Park Street roundabout on Kali Bari Marg, Udyan Marg and Peshwa Road. Also, no vehicles will be allowed to move on Mandir Lane from Shankar Road roundabout towards Mandir Marg, the city police said in an advisory issued on Thursday afternoon.

The Delhi Traffic Police also shared the traffic restrictions and diversions on Friday on its social media handles. The restrictions will come into force on Friday from 2pm onwards around Laxmi Narayan temple, Iskcon temple at Sant Nagar near Amar Colony in south Delhi, Janmashtami Park at Punjabi Bagh near Ring Road in west Delhi, and Santoshi Mata Mandir at Hari Nagar, also in west Delhi.

According to the traffic police advisory, there will be diversions points for buses and commercial vehicles on ten stretches around Laxmi Narayan temple. These diversion points will be Panchkuian Road-Mandir Marg T-point towards Mandir Marg, roundabout GPO and Kali Bari Marg-Bhai Veer Singh Marg towards Kali Bari Marg, Gole Market roundabout towards Peshwa Road, Kali Bari Marg-Udyan Marg towards Mandir Marg, Peshwa Road towards Mandir Marg, Peshwa Road-Udyan Marg T-point towards Mandir Marg, Talkatora Stadium roundabout towards Mandir Marg, Kali Bari Marg- RK Ashram Marg towards Mandir Marg, Mandir Lane –from Shankar Road roundabout to Mandir Marg, Park Street-RK Ashram Marg towards Kali Bari Marg.

“Buses originating from Shivaji stadium and going towards Mandir Marg will be diverted towards Panchkuian Road or towards GPO roundabout as per the routes of the buses,” the traffic advisory read.

For smoother flow of vehicles and to avoid traffic chaos around Iskcon temple, the traffic police said that the eastern carriageway of Raja Dheer Singh Marg, between Captain Gaur Marg and Sant Nagar, towards the temple will be pedestrianized. Motorists have been urged to use Captain Gaur Marg and Outer Ring Road to reach their destinations.

Heavy vehicles will be diverted “on need basis” from 8 am onwards on Friday on one carriageway of Captain Gaur Marg from Okhla NSIC Metro station towards Iskcon. Vehicles coming from the Outer Ring Road will be diverted straight towards Modi Mill flyover for Ashram Chowk.

The traffic police said that no parking of vehicles will be allowed on the routes of processions. They urged the public to “be mindful of possible congestion on roads leading to the temples and the routes of the processions.”

“There is a likelihood of general slowing down of traffic and congestion on roads. General public and motorists are advised to plan their journeys keeping the festivities and related congestion in mind. They should keep extra time for their journey so that possible delays can be taken into account. They are also advised to use Metro and other public transport to avoid congestion on roads,” the traffic police said.

Security at Birla Mandir

The city police said that entry to the main temple will be only from Mandir Marg, which can be approached either from Kali Bari Marg or Peshwa Road. All devotees will have to pass through door frame metal detectors (DFMDs) that will be installed on either side. No mobile phones, cameras, handbags, briefcases, parcels, food packets, and other battery operated equipment will not be allowed inside the temple. The temple authorities will have stalls adjacent to Kali Bari Marg and Hindu Maha Sabha office for keeping footwears of devotees.

“Entry to Geeta Bhawan and the Vatika will be only through the main temple gates. All other entry gates to the temple complex will remain closed. There are only two exit gates. All persons approaching Kali Bari Marg will proceed via Vatika Geeta Bhawan, Exit (Vatika opening) Lane leading to Kali Bari Marg. Those wanting to move towards Peshwa Road should use Gate number 3 for exit on the Geeta Bhawan side,” the city police said in their advisory.