BREAKING: US to announce military aid of $3 billion for Ukraine

-
Wed, 24 Aug 2022 07:14 AM
US to announce military aid of $3 billion for Ukraine
The United States will announce an additional security aid of USD 3 billion for Kyiv on Ukraine's independence day.
The funds will reportedly be used to acquire drones, weapons and other military equipment but may not reach the battlefield for a period of a year or two years, Sputnik reported citing US officials.
-
Wed, 24 Aug 2022 07:12 AM
J&K: Missing BJP leader found hanging from tree, SIT constituted, reports ANI
A missing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was found hanging from a tree in Hiranagar Town in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua on Tuesday, news agency ANI reported. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has reportedly been constituted to investigate the exact cause of the death.
-
Wed, 24 Aug 2022 06:54 AM
Concerned over the situation at Zaporizhzhia Power Plant: India at UNSC
India remains concerned over the situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP). We support the ongoing efforts including that of IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) to reduce tensions & steps to ensure security: Ruchira Kamboj, Ambassador of India to UN, New York
-
Wed, 24 Aug 2022 06:48 AM
China reopens to foreign students after more than two years
China is opening the door to foreign students for the first time in more than two years, easing restrictions on their entry imposed after the outbreak of Covid-19.
Foreign nationals holding a valid Chinese residence permit for study or an APEC business travel card will be allowed to enter China starting Wednesday, the nation’s US embassy said in a statement posted on WeChat late Tuesday. Similar statements were made by China’s embassies in Japan and India.
-
Wed, 24 Aug 2022 06:06 AM
Whistleblower accuses Twitter of hiding major flaws
Twitter misled users and US regulators about "extreme, egregious" gaps in its online protections, the platform's ex-security chief claimed in whistleblower testimony that could impact the court fight over Elon Musk's buyout bid.