Breaking: Rain likely in Chennai, other parts of Tamil Nadu, Karaikal today
Live

Breaking: Rain likely in Chennai, other parts of Tamil Nadu, Karaikal today

india news
Updated on Dec 25, 2022 06:09 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

  • Sun, 25 Dec 2022 06:09 AM

    PM Modi to address ‘Mann Ki Baat’ today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ today.

  • Sun, 25 Dec 2022 05:52 AM

    Rain likely in Chennai, other parts of Tamil Nadu, Karaikal: MeT

    Moderate rain with thunderstorms & lightning likely to occur at isolated places over Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur and Thiruvarur district of Tamilnadu and Karaikal during next 1 to 3 hours, says Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai.

