Breaking: Rain likely in Chennai, other parts of Tamil Nadu, Karaikal today
Updated on Dec 25, 2022 06:09 AM IST
Sun, 25 Dec 2022 06:09 AM
PM Modi to address ‘Mann Ki Baat’ today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ today.
Sun, 25 Dec 2022 05:52 AM
Rain likely in Chennai, other parts of Tamil Nadu, Karaikal: MeT
Moderate rain with thunderstorms & lightning likely to occur at isolated places over Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur and Thiruvarur district of Tamilnadu and Karaikal during next 1 to 3 hours, says Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai.
