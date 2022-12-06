Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / LIVE: In Assam, 400 kg ganja intercepted from secret chamber inside truck
Live

LIVE: In Assam, 400 kg ganja intercepted from secret chamber inside truck

india news
Updated on Dec 06, 2022 06:54 AM IST
Breaking news highlights, December 6, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Tue, 06 Dec 2022 06:52 AM

    In Assam, 400 kg ganja intercepted from secret chamber inside truck

    Karimganj, Assam | “During a routine check up, we intercepted a truck and found 400 kg of ganja from a secret chamber inside the truck,” Niranjan Das, Churaibari police watch post in-charge to ANI.

  • Tue, 06 Dec 2022 06:14 AM

    PepsiCo planning to dismiss hundreds of employees

    PepsiCo Inc. is laying off headquarters workers from its North American snack and beverage units, according to the Wall Street Journal.

  • Tue, 06 Dec 2022 05:37 AM

    Over 1,400 dengue cases reported in Delhi in November

    More than 1,400 dengue cases reported in Delhi in November, taking infection tally of vector-borne disease to nearly 3,600 so far this year, reports PTI.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi assam
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.