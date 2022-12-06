Home / India News / Vivek Agnihotri apologises before Delhi HC over Gautam Navlakha bail remark

Vivek Agnihotri apologises before Delhi HC over Gautam Navlakha bail remark

Published on Dec 06, 2022 11:06 AM IST

The high court had decided to proceed ex parte against Agnihotri and others.

Film director Vivek Agnihotri on Tuesday tendered an unconditional apology before Delhi High Court for his comments alleging bias against Justice S Muralidhar as he granted bail to activist Gautam Navlakha. The high court had decided to proceed ex parte against Agnihotri and others.

Tuesday, December 06, 2022
