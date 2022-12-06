Vivek Agnihotri apologises before Delhi HC over Gautam Navlakha bail remark
Published on Dec 06, 2022 11:06 AM IST
The high court had decided to proceed ex parte against Agnihotri and others.
Film director Vivek Agnihotri on Tuesday tendered an unconditional apology before Delhi High Court for his comments alleging bias against Justice S Muralidhar as he granted bail to activist Gautam Navlakha. The high court had decided to proceed ex parte against Agnihotri and others.
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics