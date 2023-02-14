Live
New Zealand declares national emergency due to cyclone Gabrielle impacts
February 14, 2023
Feb 14, 2023 05:57 AM IST
Chinese spy balloon linked with intelligence collection: White House
White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said the Chinese spy balloon was linked with intelligence collection and it was connected to the People's Liberation Army. (ANI)
Feb 14, 2023 05:19 AM IST
New Zealand declares national emergency as cyclone Gabrielle causes widespread flooding, landslides
Amid widespread flooding and landslides caused due to cyclone Gabrielle, New Zealand announced a national state of emergency. (ANI)
Gujarat doctor names BJP MP in suicide note, police say investigation on
Updated on Feb 14, 2023 05:04 AM IST
The doctor was found dead at his residence in Veraval on Sunday. He stayed in the same building where he ran a hospital and his body was found by his staff.
Gang loots four ATMs, decamps with over ₹70 lakh in TN
Published on Feb 14, 2023 02:04 AM IST
During the preliminary investigation, police found that the gang is from the same region as another group of burglars involved in targeting ATMs to loot money during June and July, 2021 in Chennai, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Puducherry and other districts, a police official in the know of the matter said.
Rahul attacks PM Modi over Parliament ruckus, Adani
Published on Feb 14, 2023 02:02 AM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over allegations of fraud by the Adani Group, asking how references at the embattled tycoon made in a parliamentary speech could be seen as an insult to the prime minister.
First case lodged under Uttarakhand anti-copying law
Published on Feb 14, 2023 02:01 AM IST
A first case under Uttarakhand’s new anti-copying law was registered in Uttarkashi district accusing a man, some unidentified aspirants and a news portal of “spreading misinformation” about the question paper of revenue sub-inspector (Patwari/Lekhpal) exam
E-courts to stay, can’t depend on likings of HC chief justices: Supreme Court
Updated on Feb 14, 2023 01:23 AM IST
Technology as an enabler of open court philosophy and access to justice “is here to stay” and cannot depend on the liking of the high court chief justices, the Supreme Court emphasised on Monday.
Punjab governor, CM spar over principals’ selection for foreign trip
Published on Feb 14, 2023 01:20 AM IST
Chandigarh: The ongoing tussle between Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit and chief minister Bhagwant Mann escalated on Monday, with the former questioning a state government appointment and the selection of school principals for a training trip to Singapore
T’gana’s public debt has risen fourfold since 2014
Published on Feb 14, 2023 01:13 AM IST
The state had an outstanding public debt of ₹75,577 crore as on June 2, 2014 when Telangana was formed as the AP Reorganisation Act came into effect.
Renault-Nissan sign pact worth ₹5300 cr with TN govt
Published on Feb 14, 2023 01:12 AM IST
An initial investment of around $600 million USD ( ₹5,300 crore) is planned to support the new projects, which will create 2,000 new additional jobs at the Renault Nissan Technology & Business Centre in Chennai, said one of the official.
Jagan: YSRCP to launch public outreach campaign in Andhra from March 18 to 26
Published on Feb 14, 2023 12:53 AM IST
Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday said that the party will be launching a state-wide public outreach programme, from March 18 to 26 to take the achievements of the state government to every doorstep
Leaders rubbish claims of LTTE chief being alive
Published on Feb 14, 2023 12:50 AM IST
Tamil nationalist leader Pazha Nedumaran’s claim that Velupillai Prabhakaran, the founding chief of the Liberation of Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), is still alive was quashed by Tamil nationalists and the Sri Lankan army
Romeo, Julie tale: NDRF dogs help find survivors in Turkey
Updated on Feb 14, 2023 04:59 AM IST
On February 8, Romeo and Julie (minus the T) teamed up to rescue a six-year-old girl who had been trapped under debris for more than 72-hours in the Beren area of Gazianep city, Turkey.
Only double engine govt can usher more development in Tripura: PM Modi
Published on Feb 14, 2023 12:24 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi lashed out at the Left-Congress alliance, saying that they had only worked to fill their own coffers at the expense of the people
Adani issue: Govt okay with proposal on regulatory panel, Supreme Court told
Published on Feb 14, 2023 12:20 AM IST
India’s Union government on Monday agreed to the Supreme Court’s suggestion of setting up an expert committee to strengthen its supervisory regime after a report by US firm Hindenburg Research against the Adani Group led to a massive slide in the conglomerate’s stock prices.
Parliament: First part of Budget session ends amid ruckus, to resume in March
Updated on Feb 14, 2023 02:36 AM IST
The session will resume on March 13 after a month-long break to allow the standing committees to scrutinise the Budget proposals of the respective ministries.
, New DelhiSaubhadra Chatterji and Smriti Kak Ramachandran