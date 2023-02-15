LIVE: S Jaishankar inaugurates 12th Vishwa Hindi Sammelan in Fiji
Wed, 15 Feb 2023 05:17 AM
Jaishankar inaugurates 12th Vishwa Hindi Sammelan in Fiji
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday inaugurated the 12th Vishwa Hindi Sammelan in Nadi, Fiji.
Fiji’s President Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere was also present at the event. aishankar arrived in Nadi on Tuesday and was welcomed by Fiji Education Minister Aseri Radrodro.
“Bula and Namaste Fiji. The 12th #VishwaHindiSammelan will begin tomorrow in Nadi. Thank Minister of Education Aseri Radrodro for the warm welcome. Look forward to meeting Hindi enthusiasts from all over the world,” tweeted Jaishankar.