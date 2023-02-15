Home / India News / LIVE: S Jaishankar inaugurates 12th Vishwa Hindi Sammelan in Fiji
LIVE: S Jaishankar inaugurates 12th Vishwa Hindi Sammelan in Fiji

india news
Updated on Feb 15, 2023 05:23 AM IST

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
  • Feb 15, 2023 05:17 AM IST

    Jaishankar inaugurates 12th Vishwa Hindi Sammelan in Fiji

    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday inaugurated the 12th Vishwa Hindi Sammelan in Nadi, Fiji.

    Fiji’s President Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere was also present at the event. aishankar arrived in Nadi on Tuesday and was welcomed by Fiji Education Minister Aseri Radrodro.

    “Bula and Namaste Fiji. The 12th #VishwaHindiSammelan will begin tomorrow in Nadi. Thank Minister of Education Aseri Radrodro for the warm welcome. Look forward to meeting Hindi enthusiasts from all over the world,” tweeted Jaishankar.

breaking news

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com

Navy may need 100 locally made deck-based fighters

india news
Updated on Feb 15, 2023 04:41 AM IST

The first prototype of the twin engine deck-based fighter (TEDBF) could make its maiden flight by 2026 and be ready for production by 2031

ByRahul Singh
Kerala Police tighten Vijayan’s security, locals upset

india news
Published on Feb 15, 2023 01:40 AM IST

Amid the Congress-led opposition’s protest against the ₹2 cess on fuel, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s security has been tightened and roads have been sealed for his convoy,  leading to inconvenience among the common man, according to people aware of the matter.

ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
SDM, cops among 42 booked after women die during demolition drive in Kanpur

india news
Published on Feb 15, 2023 01:32 AM IST

KANPUR A day after a mother and daughter died allegedly due to self-immolation during an anti-encroachment drive in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur Dehat district, police on Tuesday booked 42 people, including a sub-divisional magistrate, four revenue officials and over a dozen police officers on murder and other charges, officials said

ByHaidar Naqvi
The many challenges facing Indira Canteen operations

india news
Published on Feb 15, 2023 01:11 AM IST

he canteens, an initiative of the state government that serve food at subsidised rates, have not received any payment from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike for the past 17 months, and around ₹30-35 crore is pending, a representative of the canteen contractors said.

ByArun Dev
CUET expanded to 24 nations with centres likely in Sydney, Washington DC

india news
Published on Feb 15, 2023 01:04 AM IST

The NTA has extended the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate admissions, or CUET-UG, to 24 countries, with centres in cities that include Washington DC, Sydney, Vienna, Cape Town and Ottawa, among others

ByFareeha Iftikhar
BJP Haveri MLA, his 2 sons convicted in corruption case, jailed for 2 years

india news
Published on Feb 15, 2023 01:01 AM IST

A people’s court in Bengaluru sentenced Olekar and his sons Manjunath and Devaraj, along with five officials, and fined them ₹2,000 each. They can appeal the conviction in the high court.

ByHT Correspondent
Uttarakhand looks to revive old route for Kedarnath yatra

india news
Updated on Feb 15, 2023 04:46 AM IST

Rambara, the midway halting point for the arduous 14km trek to Kedarnath from Gaurikund at a height of nearly 4,600 metres, was washed away during the 2013 cloud burst and subsequent floods that claimed 6,000 lives.

ByAjay Ramola
Telangana board refuses nod to widen roads in Amrabad forest

india news
Published on Feb 15, 2023 12:34 AM IST

The Telangana state wildlife board has refused to grant permission to the state highways authority to widen the roads passing through Amrabad reserve forests, covering the Rajiv Gandhi WildLife Sanctuary, to facilitate travel to the famous Lord Shiva temple at Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Telangana budget session held only for 7 days, the shortest-ever

india news
Published on Feb 15, 2023 12:32 AM IST

The Budget Session of Telangana legislature was held for only seven days —for a  second year in a row — to pass the state budget for 2023-24, with the opposition referring it as the shortest-ever for any state.

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
117% rise in irrigated area in Telangana since bifurcation: Report

india news
Published on Feb 15, 2023 12:31 AM IST

Telangana has recorded a 117% increase in gross irrigated area since 2014, when it was formed out of the bifurcation of combined Andhra Pradesh, till 2021-22, a report of the Socio-Economic Outlook of the state tabled in the assembly in the recently-concluded session said

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
State-run fuel retailers may not immediately revert to daily pricing of two auto fuels

india news
Published on Feb 15, 2023 12:30 AM IST

New Delhi: State-run fuel retailers Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation have stopped losing money on sales of petrol and diesel, but may not immediately revert to daily pricing of the two auto fuels because of economic and political compulsions, three people aware of the matter said

ByRajeev Jayaswal
Army needs 200 new helicopters, says General Pande

india news
Published on Feb 15, 2023 12:29 AM IST

Pande’s comments came days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the country’s largest helicopter manufacturing facility at Tumakuru in Karnataka

ByRahul Singh
Coimbatore: Two accused shot at while escaping police custody

india news
Published on Feb 15, 2023 12:26 AM IST

Tamil Nadu police opened fire on two accused in a murder case after they allegedly tried to escape from their custody on Monday, police officers aware of the matter said on Tuesday

ByHT Correspondent, Chennai
2 tigers that killed 3 people captured by forest officials

india news
Updated on Feb 15, 2023 12:24 AM IST

A tigress, aged about 13 years, was caught at Nanachi gate close to the Nagarhole sanctuary — also known as Rajiv Gandhi National Park — while another female big cat, a year younger, was caught at DB Kuppe forest range, forest officials said.

ByCoovercolly Indresh, Mysuru
