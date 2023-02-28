Home / India News / BREAKING: One terrorist killed in J&K's Awantipora encounter
BREAKING: One terrorist killed in J&K's Awantipora encounter

india news
Updated on Feb 28, 2023 06:47 AM IST

ByHT News Desk
Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 28, 2023 06:47 AM IST

    One terrorist killed in J&K's Awantipora encounter

    One terrorist has been killed in an encounter carried out by the Kashmir Zone Police on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora in Pulwama district, police said. Body of the terrorist is yet to be recovered.

  • Feb 28, 2023 06:27 AM IST

    4.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Tajikistan

    An earthquake of Magnitude 4.3 on Richter Scale hit Tajikistan on Tuesday, according National Center for Seismology. The center also reported a 4.1 magnitude earthquake earlier on Tuesday in Tajikistan's neighbour country, Afghanistan.

  • Feb 28, 2023 05:50 AM IST

    Blast at company in Gujarat's Valsad kills 2, injures 2 people

    Two people died and two others were injured in a blast occurred at a company in Valsad district of Gujarat on Monday night, ANI reported citing official. Police stated that the bodies are yet to be identified, and the cause of the blast is unknown.

breaking news india news

BREAKING: 4.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Tajikistan

india news
Updated on Feb 28, 2023 06:28 AM IST

ByHT News Desk

SpiceJet flight with broken engine blade makes emergency landing in Kolkata

india news
Published on Feb 28, 2023 04:42 AM IST

Minutes after the Bangkok-bound flight took off, the pilot noticed that a blade of the left engine was broken.

The plane made an emergency landing at 1.27 am and all the passengers and crew members were brought out safely,(MINT_PRINT)
PTI |
Key Lok Sabha panel to meet ahead of second half of Budget session

india news
Updated on Feb 28, 2023 03:22 AM IST

A meeting of the Lok Sabha’s business advisory committee has been called on March 1, 12 days before the second half of the budget session begins.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. (ANI)
BySaubhadra Chatterji, New Delhi
New ‘liveness’ check to be done for Aadhaar fingerprint scans: Centre

india news
Updated on Feb 28, 2023 04:27 AM IST

The biometric authentication of Aadhaar numbers has been made more robust and secure by using an artificial intelligence and machine learning mechanism developed by the UIDAI and the electronics and IT ministry

Aadhaar is a 12-digit number that links to the biometric and iris data of an individual, creating a unique identity. (REUTERS)
ByDeeksha Bhardwaj
Stalemate on Andhra capital

india news
Published on Feb 28, 2023 02:26 AM IST

On March 3 last year, the high court delivered the judgement declaring Amaravati as the only capital of Andhra Pradesh and ruled that the state legislature had no competence to pass legislation on three capitals. It directed that the state government complete the infrastructure in Amaravati in 6 months

A division bench of the Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea by the state government to expedite the hearing and settle the capital issue. It said it could take up the hearing only on March 28, as there are many miscellaneous petitions pending in the matter. (HT photo)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Ruckus in Kerala House over police action on protesters

india news
Published on Feb 28, 2023 02:17 AM IST

CM Vijayan said he was not scared of black flags but Youth Congress workers were charging towards his speeding vehicle to create problems. He ridiculed Youth Congress activists saying that it could employ only one or two members to wave black flags at scattered places

After acrimonious scenes when Kerala opposition and ruling party members rushed to the well of the House, Speaker A N Shamseer adjourned the assembly. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent
Cong leader expresses dismay over goodbye to khadi, abstinence

india news
Updated on Feb 28, 2023 04:58 AM IST

New Delhi It is a change that may have been prompted with an eye on keeping up with the times, but the removal of requirements of abstaining from liquor and always wearing khadi from the Congress’s constitution has not gone down well with former Kerala PCC chief VM Sudheeran , who has written to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi, and general secretary KC Venugopal, protesting the amendment

Former Kerala PCC chief VM Sudheeran(HT/File)
ByHT Correspondent
Uttar Pradesh: Accused in Umesh Pal murder case shot dead in police encounter

india news
Updated on Feb 28, 2023 02:55 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday gunned down a 24-year-old man who was wanted for his alleged role in the killing of Umesh Pal, the prime witness in the sensational 2005 murder of a sitting lawmaker, in a controversial encounter

Locals and police personnel at the encounter spot where Arbaaz, a suspect in Umesh Pal's killing, was killed, in Prayagraj on Monday. (PTI)
ByFarhan Ahmad Siddiqui
Petition seeking to defer NEET-PG rejected by Supreme Court

india news
Updated on Feb 28, 2023 03:01 AM IST

The Supreme Court refused to postpone the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test postgraduate (NEET-PG) examination scheduled for March 5, observing that it cannot halt the process when the consequences remain uncertain for several candidates who were not before it

The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test postgraduate (NEET-PG) examination is scheduled for March 5. (PTI)
ByUtkarsh Anand
Lalu, Rabri, others get summons in land-for-job case

india news
Published on Feb 28, 2023 01:57 AM IST

A Delhi court on Monday issued summons to former Union railway minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad, his wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi, daughter Misa Bharti and 13 others in connection with an alleged land-for-jobs scam.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.
ByDeepankar Malviya, New Delhi
Very valuable that Modi, Xi opposed nuclear weapons: CIA chief

india news
Updated on Feb 28, 2023 05:41 AM IST

CIA chief’s comments, in the context of persuading Russia to refrain from the use of nukes, come two days after US secretary of state Antony Blinken said he had asked India and China to speak to Russia to express their opposition to nuclear weapons

Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns.(AP)
ByPrashant Jha
Govt moves to clear pending OROP payments after Supreme Court rap

india news
Updated on Feb 28, 2023 04:29 AM IST

Following the top court’s observations, the defence ministry on Monday instructed the Controller General Defence Accounts (CGDA) to release all OROP arrears in a single instalment, a government spokesperson said

The Supreme Court bench took strong exception to a letter issued by an officer in the concerned department of the ministry seeking to extend the timeline issued by the court through its order in January. (ANI)
ByUtkarsh Anand
Property tax rates in Jammu and Kashmir least in country: L-G amid protest

india news
Published on Feb 28, 2023 01:17 AM IST

Amid protests against imposition of property tax in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Monday said it was least in the country and did not burden the common man.

PDP supporters hold a protest in Srinagar on Saturday.
ByAshiq Hussain, Srinagar
New Uttar Pradesh guidelines hold owners accountable for action of pets in public

india news
Published on Feb 28, 2023 01:08 AM IST

Pet owners in Uttar Pradesh will now have to give an undertaking to the local authorities that they will ensure their pets do not cause any nuisance in public, according to new guidelines issued by the state’s urban development department

The department drafted a new set of dos and don’ts for pet owners and issues related to registration of dogs. (Representational image)
ByHT Correspondent
‘Insulting Bengal’: Calls for removal of Visva Bharati’s V-C grow louder

india news
Updated on Feb 28, 2023 01:25 AM IST

Economist Abhirup Sarkar, painter Shuvaprasanna, thespian Manoj Mitra, singer Pratul Mukherjee and poet Joy Goswami are among those who have spoken up against V-C Bidyut Chakrabarty.

Visva Bharati vice-chancellor Bidyut Chakrabarty.(File)
ByHT Correspondent, Kolkata
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 28, 2023
