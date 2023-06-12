Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
LIVE: Ten dead in Australia wedding bus crash
Live

LIVE: Ten dead in Australia wedding bus crash

HT News Desk
Jun 12, 2023 05:56 AM IST

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

  • Mon, 12 Jun 2023 05:56 AM

    North Korea's Kim vows to 'hold hands' with Putin for strategic cooperation

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to "hold hands" with Russian President Vladimir Putin and bolster strategic cooperation on their shared goal of building a powerful country, state media KCNA reported on Monday.

  • Mon, 12 Jun 2023 05:44 AM

    Australia bus accident kills 10, police looking for trapped passengers

    At least 10 people died and 25 were injured after a chartered bus likely carrying wedding guests rolled off a ramp at a roundabout in the Hunter region in Australia's New South Wales (NSW) state, Reuters reported quoting police officials.

Topics
india news breaking news
