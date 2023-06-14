Live
LIVE: Trump pleads not guilty in secret documents case
Jun 14, 2023 05:40 AM IST
- Jun 14, 2023 05:39 AM IST
Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges that he illegally kept classified documents
Donald Trump became the first former president to face a judge on federal charges as he pleaded not guilty in a Miami courtroom Tuesday to dozens of felony counts accusing him of hoarding classified documents and refusing government demands to give them back. Read more
On BJP's dig at Rahul Gandhi for 'pulling Jack Dorsey strings', MP's reply
Published on Jun 14, 2023 05:54 AM IST
Priyanka Chaturvedi asked whether it's not a spectacular failure of the government that Rahul Gandhi is not even an MP, but still accused of pulling strings.
3 key disaster management schemes unveiled
In the past nine years, the central government along with the states have crossed many milestones in managing disasters, Shah said on Tuesday
Updated on Jun 14, 2023 01:09 AM IST
Ex-CM Manjhi’s son Santosh Suman quits Bihar cabinet
Former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi’s son, Santosh Suman, on Tuesday quit the state cabinet to protect his party, HAM-S from “extinction”, amid a proposal to merge it with the JD(U).
Updated on Jun 14, 2023 01:06 AM IST
Arun Kumar, Patna:
Evacuation in focus as cyclone Biparjoy nears, NDRF heads to Gujarat
Over 35,000 people from coastal areas in Gujarat have been evacuated and moved to makeshift relief centres ahead of cyclone Biparjoy.
Updated on Jun 14, 2023 01:04 AM IST
Maulik PathakPrawesh Lama, Ahmedabad/new Delhi
Supreme Court’s vacation bench remains out of bounds for senior lawyers
Tuesday was a day when a vacation bench in the Supreme Court remained out of bounds for the lawyers with coveted gowns
Updated on Jun 14, 2023 01:04 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh fire: 12k govt files burnt, political row erupts
While the Congress alleged “corruption” and “foul play” in the massive fire, the BJP rejected the allegations and ordered a high-level committee to probe into the incident
Updated on Jun 14, 2023 01:02 AM IST
ED raids Tamil Nadu minister’s residence, office; Stalin hits out at BJP
The action comes after I-T department raided over 40 places linked to the minister 2 weeks ago and after the Supreme Court allowed the ED to probe into an alleged cash-for-jobs scam against Balaji
Updated on Jun 14, 2023 01:01 AM IST
Damoh administration razes portion of school linked to headscarf row
The Damoh municipality had served a notice to the school over illegal construction of the fourth floor of its building three days ago
Updated on Jun 14, 2023 12:59 AM IST
Farmers say Hry govt agreed to demands, lift blockade
Addressing the farmers later, Samyukta Kisan Morcha leader Suresh Koth said the government had agreed to accept their demands and the farmers will get ₹6,400 a quintal
Updated on Jun 14, 2023 12:57 AM IST
Neeraj Mohan, Karnal
‘Riddled with corruption’: BJP targets YSRCP amid buzz of links with TDP
Reacting to Shah’s comments, Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said that he doesn’t not bank on the support of any other political party
Updated on Jun 14, 2023 04:51 AM IST
Smriti Kak Ramachandran, New Delhi
Ayodhya temple's 1st floor construction work to start end of June
The temple is expected to be inaugurated in January 2022, and the trust has sent an invitation to PM Modi suggesting three dates for the opening ceremony.
Updated on Jun 14, 2023 03:19 AM IST
HT Correspondent, Lucknow
Chouhan announces rise in aid to farmers
The chief minister also blamed the previous Congress-led state government of increasing the burden of farmers
Updated on Jun 14, 2023 12:48 AM IST
No official agenda for tech mediations over climate change yet on the table
The impasse could jeopardise the agenda at the COP28 climate conference to be held in Dubai in November and urgent action on the climate crisis.
Updated on Jun 14, 2023 03:28 AM IST
Nabha, Bargari cases linked Khalistanis, gangsters: NIA
NIA filed the charge sheet against Canada based Satinder Singh alias Goldy Brar and jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in its investigation
Updated on Jun 14, 2023 12:45 AM IST
, New DelhiNeeraj Chauhan