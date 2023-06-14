Home / India News / LIVE: Trump pleads not guilty in secret documents case
Live

LIVE: Trump pleads not guilty in secret documents case

Jun 14, 2023 05:40 AM IST
  • Jun 14, 2023 05:39 AM IST

    Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges that he illegally kept classified documents

    Donald Trump became the first former president to face a judge on federal charges as he pleaded not guilty in a Miami courtroom Tuesday to dozens of felony counts accusing him of hoarding classified documents and refusing government demands to give them back. Read more

On BJP's dig at Rahul Gandhi for 'pulling Jack Dorsey strings', MP's reply

india news
Published on Jun 14, 2023 05:54 AM IST

Priyanka Chaturvedi asked whether it's not a spectacular failure of the government that Rahul Gandhi is not even an MP, but still accused of pulling strings.

BJP's Sambit Patra posted a cartoon saying there is no point in guessing who is pulling the strings of Jack Dorsey.
ByPoulomi Ghosh

india news
Updated on Jun 14, 2023 05:40 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

3 key disaster management schemes unveiled

In the past nine years, the central government along with the states have crossed many milestones in managing disasters, Shah said on Tuesday

New Delhi, June 13 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairs a meeting with the Ministers of Disaster Management of the States and Union Territories, at Vigyan Bhawan, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo/Sanjay Sharma) (Sanjay Sharma)
india news
Updated on Jun 14, 2023 01:09 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Ex-CM Manjhi’s son Santosh Suman quits Bihar cabinet

Former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi’s son, Santosh Suman, on Tuesday quit the state cabinet to protect his party, HAM-S from “extinction”, amid a proposal to merge it with the JD(U).

HAM-S national president Santosh Suman. (Santosh Kumar/HT photo)
india news
Updated on Jun 14, 2023 01:06 AM IST
ByArun Kumar, Patna:

Evacuation in focus as cyclone Biparjoy nears, NDRF heads to Gujarat

Over 35,000 people from coastal areas in Gujarat have been evacuated and moved to makeshift relief centres ahead of cyclone Biparjoy.

The army arranges relief materials for local residents in Gujarat’s Bhuj on Tuesday. (Indian Army)
india news
Updated on Jun 14, 2023 01:04 AM IST
ByMaulik Pathak, Prawesh Lama, Ahmedabad/new Delhi

Supreme Court’s vacation bench remains out of bounds for senior lawyers

Tuesday was a day when a vacation bench in the Supreme Court remained out of bounds for the lawyers with coveted gowns

The Supreme Court is on vacation till July 2. (File)
india news
Updated on Jun 14, 2023 01:04 AM IST
ByUtkarsh Anand

Madhya Pradesh fire: 12k govt files burnt, political row erupts

While the Congress alleged “corruption” and “foul play” in the massive fire, the BJP rejected the allegations and ordered a high-level committee to probe into the incident

Firemen douse fire that broke out on the third floor of Satpura Bhawan, in Bhopal. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jun 14, 2023 01:02 AM IST
ByShruti Tomar, Bhopal

ED raids Tamil Nadu minister’s residence, office; Stalin hits out at BJP

The action comes after I-T department raided over 40 places linked to the minister 2 weeks ago and after the Supreme Court allowed the ED to probe into an alleged cash-for-jobs scam against Balaji

Rapid Action Force personnel during the ED raid at Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji’s premises in Chennai on Tuesday. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jun 14, 2023 01:01 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu

Damoh administration razes portion of school linked to headscarf row

The Damoh municipality had served a notice to the school over illegal construction of the fourth floor of its building three days ago

HT Image
india news
Updated on Jun 14, 2023 12:59 AM IST
ByAnupam Pateriya

Farmers say Hry govt agreed to demands, lift blockade

Addressing the farmers later, Samyukta Kisan Morcha leader Suresh Koth said the government had agreed to accept their demands and the farmers will get ₹6,400 a quintal

Farmers celebrate after lifting the blockade on the Delhi-Chandigarh highway (NH44 ) (HT)
india news
Updated on Jun 14, 2023 12:57 AM IST
ByNeeraj Mohan, Karnal

‘Riddled with corruption’: BJP targets YSRCP amid buzz of links with TDP

Reacting to Shah’s comments, Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said that he doesn’t not bank on the support of any other political party

Union home minister Amit Shah set the tone for the party’s election campaign in the state by referring to the Jagan Mohan Reddy led-YSCRCP government as “riddled with corruption (ANI)
india news
Updated on Jun 14, 2023 04:51 AM IST
BySmriti Kak Ramachandran, New Delhi

Ayodhya temple's 1st floor construction work to start end of June

The temple is expected to be inaugurated in January 2022, and the trust has sent an invitation to PM Modi suggesting three dates for the opening ceremony.

Construction work at Ram temple underway, in Ayodhya (ANI)
india news
Updated on Jun 14, 2023 03:19 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Chouhan announces rise in aid to farmers

The chief minister also blamed the previous Congress-led state government of increasing the burden of farmers

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan also made a slew of announcements, including waiving off <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,500 crore interest on farm loans of nearly 800,000 farmers in Madhya Pradesh, which will go to assembly elections later this year (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
india news
Updated on Jun 14, 2023 12:48 AM IST
ByShruti Tomar, Bhopal

No official agenda for tech mediations over climate change yet on the table

The impasse could jeopardise the agenda at the COP28 climate conference to be held in Dubai in November and urgent action on the climate crisis.

Visitors sit inside the World Conference Center Bonn during the Climate Change Conference in Bonn, western Germany on June 13, 2023. (AFP)
india news
Updated on Jun 14, 2023 03:28 AM IST
ByJayashree Nandi

Nabha, Bargari cases linked Khalistanis, gangsters: NIA

NIA filed the charge sheet against Canada based Satinder Singh alias Goldy Brar and jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in its investigation

The agency added that this successful terrorists-gangster nexus was cemented by the sensational Nabha high security jail break in November 2016. (HT)
india news
Updated on Jun 14, 2023 12:45 AM IST
ByNeeraj Chauhan, New Delhi
Wednesday, June 14, 2023
