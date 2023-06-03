Live: Crisis averted, says Biden in first speech on debt limit deal
Sat, 03 Jun 2023 06:51 AM
233 killed, around 900 injured in Odisha triple train crash
More than 230 people were killed and about 900 injured in a horrific train crash in Odisha, involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train, officials said on Saturday. Live Update
Sat, 03 Jun 2023 06:46 AM
Biden celebrates a 'crisis averted’ in Oval Office address on bipartisan debt ceiling deal
President Joe Biden celebrated a “crisis averted" in his first speech to the nation from the Oval Office Friday evening, ready to sign a budget agreement that eliminates the potential for an unprecedented government default that he said would have been catastrophic for the U.S. and global economies.