Live: Crisis averted, says Biden in first speech on debt limit deal
Live: Crisis averted, says Biden in first speech on debt limit deal

Updated on Jun 03, 2023 07:08 AM IST

Breaking news June 3, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

HT News Desk

  • Sat, 03 Jun 2023 06:51 AM

    233 killed, around 900 injured in Odisha triple train crash

    More than 230 people were killed and about 900 injured in a horrific train crash in Odisha, involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train, officials said on Saturday. Live Update

  • Sat, 03 Jun 2023 06:46 AM

    Biden celebrates a 'crisis averted’ in Oval Office address on bipartisan debt ceiling deal

    President Joe Biden celebrated a “crisis averted" in his first speech to the nation from the Oval Office Friday evening, ready to sign a budget agreement that eliminates the potential for an unprecedented government default that he said would have been catastrophic for the U.S. and global economies.

