Live: UN chief visits Iraq for first time in six years
Wed, 01 Mar 2023 05:49 AM
India's April-Jan fiscal deficit touches 68% of full-year target
India's fiscal deficit for the 10 months through January touched 11.91 trillion rupees ($144.19 billion), nearly 68% of annual estimates, government data showed on Tuesday.
India aims to end the current fiscal year with a budget deficit of 6.4%.
Wed, 01 Mar 2023 05:24 AM
Greece: Dozens hurt in fiery train collision, derailment
Authorities in northern Greece say they are helping dozens of passengers injured in train collision and fiery derailment early Wednesday, reported AP.
The collision between a freight train and and oncoming passenger train occurred near Tempe, some 380 kilometers (235 miles) north of Athens, and resulted in the derailment of several train cars, police said.
Wed, 01 Mar 2023 05:15 AM
UN chief visits Iraq
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived in Iraq for his first visit in six years Tuesday in a show of "solidarity" after a drawn-out political crisis in the country. Guterres said he wanted to demonstrate "solidarity with the people and the democratic institutions of Iraq and a solidarity that means that the United Nations is totally committed to support the consolidation of the institutions in this country".