Home / World News / Videos: 16 dead, 85 injured as two trains collide in Greece; rescue ops on

Videos: 16 dead, 85 injured as two trains collide in Greece; rescue ops on

world news
Published on Mar 01, 2023 06:55 AM IST

Greece Train Collision: Videos shared widely on social media showed derailed carriages, badly damaged with broken windows and smoke.

Greece Train Collision: The site of a crash, where two trains collided, is seen near the city of Larissa, Greece.(Reuters)
Greece Train Collision: The site of a crash, where two trains collided, is seen near the city of Larissa, Greece.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

Sixteen people were killed and at least 85 injured in a collision of two trains near the city of Larissa in Greece, news agency Reuters reported quoting fire brigade spokesperson Vassilis Varthakogiannis. The trains collided in central Greece late on Tuesday after which rescue teams evacuated passengers as at least two carriages caught fire, the fire brigade said.

Read more: ‘Russia doesn’t count people': Ukraine's Zelensky on brutal Bakhmut fight

Almost 40 passengers were taken to hospital with injuries, while about 250 were evacuated to Thessaloniki on buses, local media reported.

Local media reports said said "tens of people" were injured while the fire brigade said that the fire has been put out, adding that "some passengers" were pulled from the wreckage unconscious.

Videos shared widely on social media showed derailed carriages, badly damaged with broken windows and smoke while rescue workers attempted to look for trapped passengers.

"There was panic in the carriage, people were screaming," a young man who was evacuated said, as per news agency Reuters.

"It was like an earthquake," another passenger said.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
greece
greece
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out