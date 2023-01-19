Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / LIVE: 9 killed, 1 injured in a truck-van collision in Maharashtra
Live

LIVE: 9 killed, 1 injured in a truck-van collision in Maharashtra

india news
Updated on Jan 19, 2023 08:54 AM IST
Breaking news highlights January 19, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Thu, 19 Jan 2023 08:53 AM

    9 killed, 1 injured after speeding truck collides with van in Mumbai-Goa highway

    At least nine people were killed and a child was injured when a speeding truck collided with their van on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Thursday morning, police said. The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad, located more than 130 km from Mumbai. Read more

  • Thu, 19 Jan 2023 08:24 AM

    ‘Will remain careful’: West Bengal school board president on ‘Azad Kashmir’ question

    President of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) said on the matter of asking question on ‘Azad Kashmir’ school exam paper that six teachers and private book publishers who made question paper have been cautioned.

  • Thu, 19 Jan 2023 05:29 AM

    BJP president JP Nadda to address public in West Bengal today

    Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda arrived in West Bengal's Kolkata on Thursday. He will address the public in Nadia district and pay a visit to the ISCKON temple later. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.