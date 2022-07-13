Breaking: EC distributes ballot boxes, papers ahead of presidential polls
Wed, 13 Jul 2022 05:39 AM
Presidential polls: Election Commission starts distributing ballot boxes, papers ahead of voting day
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday started the distribution and dispatch of designated ballot boxes, ballot papers, special pens and other sealed election materials to the State Legislative Assembly Secretariats including in the National Capital Territory of Delhi and UT of Puducherry for the conduct of Presidential Election 2022 scheduled on July 18.
An air ticket has been booked in the name of "Mr Ballot Box" to meet the timelines for presidential elections. Mr Ballot box has a prominent role in the process of Presidential elections. It is no ordinary box as it is to hold the fate of the highest office of the largest democracy on the planet.