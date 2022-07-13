Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Breaking: EC distributes ballot boxes, papers ahead of presidential polls
Updated on Jul 13, 2022 05:40 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

  • Wed, 13 Jul 2022 05:39 AM

    Presidential polls: Election Commission starts distributing ballot boxes, papers ahead of voting day

    The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday started the distribution and dispatch of designated ballot boxes, ballot papers, special pens and other sealed election materials to the State Legislative Assembly Secretariats including in the National Capital Territory of Delhi and UT of Puducherry for the conduct of Presidential Election 2022 scheduled on July 18.

    An air ticket has been booked in the name of "Mr Ballot Box" to meet the timelines for presidential elections. Mr Ballot box has a prominent role in the process of Presidential elections. It is no ordinary box as it is to hold the fate of the highest office of the largest democracy on the planet.

