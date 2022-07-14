BREAKING: US regulators clear new Covid-19 vaccine option from Novavax
Thu, 14 Jul 2022 05:51 AM
Sri Lanka Latest: Rajapaksa Misses Resignation Deadline
Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa missed a deadline announced by the Parliament Speaker to submit his resignation after he fled the country for Maldives as months of inflation-fueled protests gained momentum.
Thu, 14 Jul 2022 05:35 AM
US regulators clear new Covid-19 shot option from Novavax
The US is getting another Covid-19 vaccine choice as the Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday cleared Novavax shots for adults.
Novavax makes a more traditional type of shot than the three other COVID-19 vaccines available for use in the US - and one that's already available in Europe and multiple other countries.