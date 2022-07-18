Breaking: Ukraine's Zelensky fires top security, prosecutor amid war

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Jul 18, 2022 06:05 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

  • Mon, 18 Jul 2022 05:56 AM

    Ukraine's Zelensky fires top security chief and prosecutor

    As Russian troops pressed their offensive in Ukraine's east, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy fired his state security chief and prosecutor general on Sunday, citing hundreds of criminal proceedings into treason and collaboration by people within their departments and other law enforcement agencies.

    “In particular, more than 60 employees of the prosecutor's office and the SBU (state security service) have remained in the occupied territory and work against our state,” Zelenskyy said.

