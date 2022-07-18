16th round of India-China border talks seek to resolve remaining LAC issues

The 16th round of corps commander-level talks between India and China held on Sunday built on the progress made at the last round of meeting on March 11.

A joint press release issued said the two sides continued discussions for the resolution of the relevant issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in a constructive and forward looking manner.

The meeting was held at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Indian side.

Officials had a frank and in-depth exchange of views, in keeping with the guidance provided by the state leaders to work for the resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest, the statement said.

The two sides reaffirmed that a resolution of the remaining issues would help in restoration of peace and tranquility along the LAC and enable progress in bilateral relations.

Till then, the two sides agreed to maintain the security and stability on the ground in the region. They agreed to stay in close contact and maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels and work out a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest.

